Nick Robinson was taking zero nonsense from Robert Jenrick and had people everywhere cheering him on

Politics nick robinson Robert jenrick

To the studios of the Today programme where presenter Nick Robinson had the pleasure of interviewing Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick.

Well, we say interviewing, but Jenrick appeared keener to just go on and on – and on. So much so that Robinson felt the need to (briefly) call a halt to proceedings and we’re glad he did because what happened next was superlative stuff.

Nick Robinson takes no shit from Robert Jenrick(Reform MP): Robert Jenrick: You just read out a pre-scripted final question? Nick Robinson: There's no such question on the paper, there's a quote from Zia Yusuf(Reform) Jenrick was in the studio. #r4today pic.twitter.com/B0kRwdnFN4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 14, 2026

“It does suit you and Nigel Farage to change the subject nationally from the fact that Mr Farage took a vast donation of £5 million from someone living abroad and he wishes to connect that with his security when in fact it has nothing to do with it at all, it’s about a breach of parliamentary rules.”

More of this sort of thing please, people.

glad to see @BBCr4today finally taking Reform to task – when they can get a word in! rude @RobertJenrick — Jax (@Jax59320579) July 14, 2026

Imagine being in a party that contains Yusuf, Tice, Farage, Braverman & Anderson and being the worst of the bunch its like he's won the race to the bottom & is proud of it. — thedevilstuna (@thedevilstuna) July 14, 2026

Such a good interview – @bbcnickrobinson making mincemeat of @RobertJenrick with facts. More of this please! — SYLVIA SELZER (@SYLVIASELZER) July 14, 2026

Wow journalists doing their job wonder why they've suddenly woken up 🤔 — Pj@maineroad92 (@Pjmaineroad921) July 14, 2026

Not everyone was happy, obviously.

And you wonder why the people

Want the bbc defunded 🤣🤣 — Yellow fruit (@EmersonAck74431) July 14, 2026

Well indeed – for attempting to hold people to account.

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Sam Neill was asked in his final interview why he changed his name from Nigel and his answer was a glorious one in the eye for you-know-who

Source @Haggis_UK