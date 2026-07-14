Politics nick robinson Robert jenrick

Nick Robinson was taking zero nonsense from Robert Jenrick and had people everywhere cheering him on

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2026

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To the studios of the Today programme where presenter Nick Robinson had the pleasure of interviewing Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick.

Well, we say interviewing, but Jenrick appeared keener to just go on and on – and on. So much so that Robinson felt the need to (briefly) call a halt to proceedings and we’re glad he did because what happened next was superlative stuff.

“It does suit you and Nigel Farage to change the subject nationally from the fact that Mr Farage took a vast donation of £5 million from someone living abroad and he wishes to connect that with his security when in fact it has nothing to do with it at all, it’s about a breach of parliamentary rules.”

More of this sort of thing please, people.

Not everyone was happy, obviously.

Well indeed – for attempting to hold people to account.

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Sam Neill was asked in his final interview why he changed his name from Nigel and his answer was a glorious one in the eye for you-know-who

Source @Haggis_UK