Politics donald trump strait of hormuz

Donald Trump wants other countries to pay him for whatever the hell he’s doing to the Strait of Hormuz – 17 especially straight-talking replies

Saul Hutson. Updated July 14th, 2026

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First it wasn’t a war. Then the war was over. Now, it appears, he’s trying to privatise it.

Donald Trump’s catastrophic Middle East clusterf-ck continues to cause headaches for the entire world and his latest bright idea will somehow make it even worse.

The American president now wants to be paid for everything going on with the Strait of Hormuz. It’s not totally clear what he’s talking about, but it’s some confusing combination of the United States “running” the Strait or “protecting” it and he wants to see money for his troubles. (Troubles he caused entirely, of course.)

If that sounds poorly thought out, here he is how the President responded to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins when she asked for specifics about exactly who would pay the US for these vague services. (Get comfortable, it’s five minutes of brain melting word salad.)

None of what Trump is stammering on about holds up at all and the Twitter replies were happy to point out the many fallacies in his latest bold(ly stupid) proclamation.

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