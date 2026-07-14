Someone said England fans can’t wave their flag in their own country, and the replies just won the World Cup of Sarcasm – 18 favourites

Social Media england trolls

We have to confess that we thought this was a parody account, but a deep dive suggests otherwise. Sadly.

The Uri appears to be an IDF soldier who posts a lot of racist and violent stuff, but there was also this fairly innocuous but highly misinformed bit of trolling.

How are Israel getting on in the World Cup? Oh, right – they didn’t qualify. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Uri’s nonsense caught the eye of some England fans, and others who weren’t buying the BS.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Cars, houses, table decorations, bags, tshirts, hats, shops, pubs, cafes, restaurants. England is full of flags at the moment, with zero complaints. Occasionally people try to turn it into a political issue again but it is certainly not working at the moment. — dan barker (@danbarker) July 12, 2026

2.

This is sadly true. I tried to wave an England flag during the Norway game, and I was shot and killed by Keir Starmer. https://t.co/tU5CqyjhP1 — Alfie | HITC Sevens (@HITCSevens) July 13, 2026

3.

They can criticise Trump in their own country though. https://t.co/6fueMCfVpZ — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) July 13, 2026

4.

Is that so?

I’m guessing you’re yet another MAGA who subscribes to the Fox Entertainment and Hollywood version of the world beyond the USA’s borders.

Am I right? pic.twitter.com/qkZRndEj0E — Rob Hoole 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@HooleRob) July 12, 2026

5.

Spot on Uri. I waved an England flag during the Mexico game and I’m now doing a 10 stretch in Belmarsh. https://t.co/86pxGi8uXB — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) July 13, 2026

6.

20k likes, they actually believe this shit. I can’t do it anymore https://t.co/Y6B6hxgCCZ — KatieCurtis (@KatieCurtis) July 12, 2026

7.

Drove past hundreds of fans waving the England flag last night in West London Should have stopped to tell them it was banned https://t.co/XuInbWM7YM — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 12, 2026

8.

These days, if you say that you are English, you will be arrested and thrown in jail. https://t.co/CBTASva9mU — Matthew Black (@NoirMJ) July 13, 2026

9.