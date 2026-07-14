Social Media england trolls

Someone said England fans can’t wave their flag in their own country, and the replies just won the World Cup of Sarcasm – 18 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2026

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We have to confess that we thought this was a parody account, but a deep dive suggests otherwise. Sadly.

The Uri appears to be an IDF soldier who posts a lot of racist and violent stuff, but there was also this fairly innocuous but highly misinformed bit of trolling.

England fans can wave the England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in Miami, but they can’t do that in their home country This is crazy With an image of England fans in the World Cup stadium with loads of England flags

How are Israel getting on in the World Cup? Oh, right – they didn’t qualify. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Uri’s nonsense caught the eye of some England fans, and others who weren’t buying the BS.

These were our favourite reactions.

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