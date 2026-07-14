‘Pack it in!’ – just a great long list of the funniest and most relatable ‘Very British Warnings’

Pics Very British Problems

The always wonderful Very British Problems Twitter account have been turning their attention to the idiosyncratic ways in which British people express their disapproval.

They suggested three of their favourite ‘British warnings’ and their followers chipped in with a slew of similarly understated utterances of irritation.

It’s hugely entertaining, all too relatable and very, very British.

Let’s take a look.

I’m trying to think of the greatest British warnings. My favourites include: 1. Watch it.

2. You’re on thin ice.

3. I’ve had just about enough of this. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 11, 2026

1.

I’ve had it up to here! 💁🏻‍♂️ — .::AJ | PxlWzd 🔴⚪🌳 (@ajhuxlee) July 11, 2026

2.

“You’re getting right on my wick now” — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) July 11, 2026

3.

My grandma used to say, albeit with a jovial tone, “I’ll have your guts for garters!”

Quite a perplexing statement when I was a little girl! 🤭 — Kym (@TruthPrevailsos) July 11, 2026

4.

The classic “I’m warning you!” Then the following “You can’t say you haven’t been warned!” 😂 So Very British I am so proud 🤣 — Star – Angeliah (@dolphinleo11) July 12, 2026

5.

Steady on… — Ailish Sinclair (@AilishSinclair) July 11, 2026

6.

“You’ll be laughing on the other side of your face in a minute”. — James R Kennedy (@CannyJimKenny) July 11, 2026

7.

Wait till your Dad gets home ! — S (@Sarah_FireHorse) July 11, 2026

8.

I wouldn’t if I were you. — Amy Soyka (@AmySoyka89) July 12, 2026

9.

4. Careful now

5. Wind your neck in

6. Off you pop — Oberje (@Oberje) July 11, 2026

10.

“Alright! Keep your hair on” and “That’s Enough! I won’t tell you again” — Star – Angeliah (@dolphinleo11) July 12, 2026

11.