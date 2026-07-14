Pics Very British Problems

‘Pack it in!’ – just a great long list of the funniest and most relatable ‘Very British Warnings’

David Harris. Updated July 14th, 2026

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The always wonderful Very British Problems Twitter account have been turning their attention to the idiosyncratic ways in which British people express their disapproval.

They suggested three of their favourite ‘British warnings’ and their followers chipped in with a slew of similarly understated utterances of irritation.

It’s hugely entertaining, all too relatable and very, very British.

Let’s take a look.

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