Farage being ‘knighted’ on Russia Today went viral again because of its hilarious ‘Out of the mouths of babes’ moment

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The imminent Clacton by-election is already being billed by some as Count Binface versus the Count of Dodgy Crypto, as fresh allegations continue to pile up around Nigel Farage and his increasingly murky finances.

Long before the latest donor scandals emerged, Farage was a regular on Russia Today – Moscow’s state-funded TV outlet. He appeared as a guest commentator at least 17 times between 2010 and 2014, earning what he described as ‘modest’ appearance fees.

Ofcom eventually revoked RT’s UK licence in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the clips live on online. None more gloriously awkward than this 2017 gem, in which Farage is ‘knighted’ by a young girl in full Queen regalia.

Thanks to Burgaology for sharing on Twitter.

I think this is one of the best videos of British politics ever made. I struggle to think of a moment that can top this. pic.twitter.com/eLOXzAdcCQ — burgaology; the rise of burgerism 🍔 (@C_hoffmanni) July 11, 2026

There was a lot of praise for the the child Queen and people were also prompted to share other Farage takedowns.

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Theoretically, if Count Binface wins against the joke candidate, then it would be a moment that would top this — Kilerorigin🌐🇪🇺🇨🇦🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@kilerorigin) July 12, 2026

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The way you can see she was thinking about it and was waiting for the right moment to say it. — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact.bsky.social) (@datnofact) July 11, 2026

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I mean he didn't deny it — Ancap Northern Ireland (@Ancap_NI) July 11, 2026

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I was in that room when that happened and it’s the best thing I’ve ever witnessed. — David Whitehouse (@d_whitehouse) July 12, 2026

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A clip from Russia Today. A Russian state-controlled news network. — The Halcyon Order (@halcyonorder) July 11, 2026

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