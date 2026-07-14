Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Farage being ‘knighted’ on Russia Today went viral again because of its hilarious ‘Out of the mouths of babes’ moment

David Harris. Updated July 14th, 2026

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The imminent Clacton by-election is already being billed by some as Count Binface versus the Count of Dodgy Crypto, as fresh allegations continue to pile up around Nigel Farage and his increasingly murky finances.

Long before the latest donor scandals emerged, Farage was a regular on Russia Today – Moscow’s state-funded TV outlet. He appeared as a guest commentator at least 17 times between 2010 and 2014, earning what he described as ‘modest’ appearance fees.

Ofcom eventually revoked RT’s UK licence in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the clips live on online. None more gloriously awkward than this 2017 gem, in which Farage is ‘knighted’ by a young girl in full Queen regalia.

Thanks to Burgaology for sharing on Twitter.

There was a lot of praise for the the child Queen and people were also prompted to share other Farage takedowns.

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