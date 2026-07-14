People shared the times they saw a celeb doing totally normal stuff and they’re just like us (just with loads more cash)

Celebrity r/CasualUK

Famous people seem incredibly exotic and glamorous, but that’s because we usually only see them on screen or in concert or looking fancy at an awards ceremony.

But they also do have to do regular day-to-day life admin like the rest of us, because there are only so many hours in a week that they’re required to stand on a red carpet.

They’ve been discussing stars doing boring ordinary people things on the Casual UK subreddit after Yankytyke asked this:

‘Which celeb have you seen doing normal life stuff? Apart from Bill Nighy as everyone has seen him mouching around the Soho area, haven’t they?’

And lots of people chipped in with the VIPs they’d witnessed out and about, like these…

1.

‘Emma Watson doing a pub quiz in Oxford. Naomi Watts and her then husband Liev Schreiber at a pizzeria in Maida Vale.’

–abray93

2.

‘Jo Brand and Jenny Eclair shopping in the same Sainsbury’s (separately).’

–Absentmined42

3.

‘Bill Bryson standing next to me waiting to get off a train, with both of us too tired to realise we actually needed to press the button, then simultaneously realising and going to press them at the same time.

‘Oh, and John Gordon Sinclair having a pint in a local bar, then walking into the cleaning cupboard when he mistook it for the exit.’

–hasthisonegone

4.

‘I saw Lee Evans buying lettuce in a Sainsbury’s in central London.

‘My friends and I were 17 on the way to perform at a comedy show so we very quietly interrupted, briefly said how big fans we were and that we were playing a comedy show later that day, thanked him, paid for our shopping and left.

‘He ran to grab us outside the Sainsbury’s and chatted for 45 minutes! Told us story after story- encouraged us to keep at the comedy. Top bloke.’

–ManagerBevan

5.

‘Nicky Wire pointing out a Pet Sounds box set to his wife in HMV late 90’s.’

–No_Ease7557

6.

‘Greg Davies, Rory Kinnear and Evan Davies, voting (not together) in the polling station I used to work in.’

–chipz-n-gravy

7.

‘Saw Mr Blobby pick up an empty bag of Skips on the street and put it in a bin, so that was nice.’

–Dexav

8.

‘I sold James May from Top Gear some Camel Blue cigarettes. He was wearing a face mask at the time, and I told him he reminded me of James May before he told me that’s because he is James May.

‘It was him!’

–PowerDrivenRdditMod

9.

‘I saw Andy Serkis in Pret-a-Manger on Goodge Street in London, looking around like he’d never seen a Pret before, he looked kind of bewildered.’

–FuNEnD3R

10.

‘Kelly MacDonald used to visit the library I worked in.’

–Kaylee__Frye

11.

‘I used to work in a theatre bar and Joanna David (Aunt Gardiner from BBC Pride and Prejudice) once came in with her husband, Edward Fox.

‘She asked for a coffee and I told her it was on the house because I was a huge fan. She responded with “I’ll tell him”, she usually gets people saying they are fans of her husband.

‘I had to explain that I was actually a fan of hers. She was thrilled!’

–jamescurtis29

12.

‘Judi Dench in front of me in the queue at Waitrose.’

–Unique_Day6395