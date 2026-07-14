A free speech warrior dismissed this warning about Ann Widdecombe and was magnificently owned into next year

News takedowns

As you may have already read elsewhere, British counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the death of the former MP and Reform spokesperson Ann Widdecombe.

Widdecombe’s body was found with serious injuries at her home in Devon, causing shock and sadness in Westminster and around the country.

There’s been no end of speculation on Twitter, obviously, prompting this warning not to say anything that could prejudice a trial.

Someone has been arrested in connection with the death of Ann Widdecombe – that means publishing anything, including posts on X, which risks seriously prejudicing a trial, is an offence. It also doesn’t help her friends and family in obtaining justice. Link in next post… — David Banks (@DBanksy) July 12, 2026

It caught the attention of someone called @NigelXYYMan , a free speech warrior and Reform UK supporter (by the looks of his Twitter feed at least).

And the comeback from @DBanksy had the entire internet cheering.

Boom!

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I never thought I’d see somebody use McNae’s Essential Law for Journalists to dunk on somebody but here we are — Daniel Bates (@danielgbates) July 13, 2026

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Yeah, other than that what HAVE the Romans done for us — big fella (@keithd001) July 13, 2026

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a not unreasonable response to “you don’t understand the law”. https://t.co/0y4UKDFTuN — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) July 13, 2026

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Shit! It turns out @NigelXYYMan ain’t Rumpole of the Bailey after all. https://t.co/7OrUjZZh67 — Niall Brannigan🥁🎸🎹 (@niallb1) July 13, 2026

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That’s one way to answer the trolls! — Charlotte Henry (@charlotteahenry) July 13, 2026

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Do have a word with Mackenzie, will you David. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) July 13, 2026

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To conclude …

Reverse ferret! — David Banks (@DBanksy) July 12, 2026

Source @DBanksy