News takedowns

A free speech warrior dismissed this warning about Ann Widdecombe and was magnificently owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated July 14th, 2026

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As you may have already read elsewhere, British counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the death of the former MP and Reform spokesperson Ann Widdecombe.

Widdecombe’s body was found with serious injuries at her home in Devon, causing shock and sadness in Westminster and around the country.

There’s been no end of speculation on Twitter, obviously, prompting this warning not to say anything that could prejudice a trial.

It caught the attention of someone called @NigelXYYMan , a free speech warrior and Reform UK supporter (by the looks of his Twitter feed at least).

And the comeback from @DBanksy had the entire internet cheering.

Boom!

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To conclude …

Source @DBanksy