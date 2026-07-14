Politics Richard tice Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire just ran rings round Richard Tice and Nigel Farage’s £5m ‘security’ gift

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight now, where Victoria Derbyshire was keen to talk security with Nigel Farage’s righthand man, Richard Tice.

Specifically, the questions Reform UK are asking around Farage’s security when he’d just been given £5m which he said was to pay for, er, his security, and when the Reform UK leader had previously turned down a security detail equivalent to that given to Kemi Badenoch.

And these people surely said it best.

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Sam Neill was asked in his final interview why he changed his name from Nigel and his answer was a glorious one in the eye for you-know-who

Source @mikoh123