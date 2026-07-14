Victoria Derbyshire just ran rings round Richard Tice and Nigel Farage’s £5m ‘security’ gift

Politics Richard tice Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight now, where Victoria Derbyshire was keen to talk security with Nigel Farage’s righthand man, Richard Tice.

Specifically, the questions Reform UK are asking around Farage’s security when he’d just been given £5m which he said was to pay for, er, his security, and when the Reform UK leader had previously turned down a security detail equivalent to that given to Kemi Badenoch.

Richard Tice all over the place on #newsnight

Farage turned down state funded security because he needs considerable security

Then He isn’t spending the £5 m because he doesn’t know how long he’ll be an MP and the lay security will fall away

Finally Reform is paying for security pic.twitter.com/EIqAukyhjJ — Mike H (@mikoh123) July 13, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

🚨 Richard Tice ties himself in knots on #Newsnight trying to explain Nigel Farage’s £5m “security” gift. Farage rejected state-funded security because he needs considerable security. He’s not spending the £5m because the need for security might fall away. And Reform is paying… pic.twitter.com/paxoIJIfWE — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 14, 2026

2.

Richard Tice in a "yes but no but" moment over the £5m "gift" Farage received for security and why he turned down state security (after lying saying he wasn't offered any) Basically- Farage needs security akin to what the King would have. Prince Harry- 5th in line , afghan… pic.twitter.com/WUMnXZrR2Z — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 14, 2026

3.

Richard Tice is basically a very successful ’Homes Under The Hammer’-type developer; outside of making money on property development he’s atrociously bad. https://t.co/LuGBJg3m23 — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) July 13, 2026

4.

This is what happens ⬇️ when Thicky Dicky Tice & his fellow RefUKers tell so many different porkies, they can't keep track 😳 See also; Farage saying what Christopher Harborne's £5M will be used for – all reasons 🤭 https://t.co/VlUI2AkrJV — Cass Blakeman✍️ Writer 📚 Reader #FBPE 🇵🇸 #NHS (@WistfulCass) July 14, 2026

5.

I’m so confused. I thought Posh George is paying for security? — Adrian Dummott (@adrian_dummott) July 13, 2026

6.

About time Farage realised he is not a deity In the recesses of his own mind he is more 'valuable' than Royalty, Badenoch Cabinet members Likely needs sectioning not security https://t.co/9i6qQ70918 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 14, 2026

7.

it isn't just that this is such bullshit it is that it is such incoherent fucking bullshit https://t.co/h2wvNYZAjO — ScottishPanda 🇬🇧 (@PandaScottish) July 14, 2026

8.

Based on that interview he should be called Contradicty Tice — AlM (@esoneulb75) July 13, 2026

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Sam Neill was asked in his final interview why he changed his name from Nigel and his answer was a glorious one in the eye for you-know-who

Source @mikoh123