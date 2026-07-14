People have been sharing the best hidden gem YouTube channels – 17 amazing accounts you can watch for free right now

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it launched in 2005, YouTube was something of a wild west. Anyone could upload a video for the whole world to see, the only barrier to entry was a camera and an internet connection.

Fast forward 21 years, and the platform is dominated by clickbait headlines and over the top thumbnails. This doesn’t mean the weirder side of YouTube is lost, you just have to dig a little deeper to find it. To unearth its hidden treasures, Scottydawg123 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is a hidden gem YouTube channel that is so high quality you are shocked it’s completely free to watch?’

Forget Mr Beast, these are the channels you should be watching instead…

1.

‘Garbage time. ‘Comedic car repair channel. Very entertaining for really anyone, you learn a bit more about cars and engines, demystifies car repairs a bit. They also do funny or unusual car…things (such as putting Pepsi as coolant or Nutella in the engine) ‘Mostly older cars, and shows complexity with some luxury cars like Mercedes or a rolls royce’

-redracer67

2.

‘Dad, How Do I? ‘Sweet old guy that teaches you how to do things.’

-LogInLogOutLogan

3.

‘I love Tasting History, such good and interesting content.’

-CMMH93

4.

‘Map Men https://www.youtube.com/@JayForeman ‘Two very funny men who talk / do skits about maps, city planning and geography. ‘They also do the best sponsor segments I’ve seen. Almost make it worth not skipping.’

-xen_au

5.

‘Trash Theory – music history, mostly rock and mostly British but not always’

-bluecactuar

6.

‘Ahoy. The production level is something you can’t find around. It’s just amazing. If you like videogames, particularly their history, recommended. He has a decent sub/view number, but it was my first thought.’

-asasantana

7.

‘Animagraffs. Insanely good 3-D animations for how different machines/systems work like steam trains, nuclear power plants, Hoover Dam, the SR-71, etc.’

-pancho_y_lefty

8.

‘It’s called The Great War with Indy Nidell. He goes through WW1 week by week and covers the nitty gritty details happening, and how the people/soldiers/politicians reacted to events contemporaneously.’

-PrimoThePro

9.