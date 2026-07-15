Donald Trump was basically begging the Iraq PM to thank him and he totally, absolutely 100% wasn’t playing ball

Politics donald trump iraq

To the White House where Donald Trump has been talking about how fabulously his foreign policy has been going in the Middle East despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, obviously.

The president was playing host to Iraq prime minister Ali al-Zaidi where they discussed deepening economic ties between the two countries and upping Iraq’s oil output.

And we mention it because of this particular moment where Trump was basically begging the Iraq PM to thank him and it’s fair to say Ali al-Zaidi wasn’t playing ball, he wasn’t playing ball at all.

Trump: Soleimani—I killed him…a very bad person from Iraq happened to be killed in that same incident . So I don’t know if I did you a favor or not. I’ve never asked you that question. Iraq PM: I was not in politics…. I’d like to talk about the future pic.twitter.com/8GDvhUadTD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2026

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

🚨HUMILIATED: Trump brags that he killed Soleimani and an Iraqi militant, then asks Iraq’s PM if he did him a favor. “I was not in politics…. I’d like to talk about the future.” Look at Trump’s face. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/XJe3uC9rZi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 14, 2026

2.

Always looking for someone to suck up to him. — Craig Turner (@cturner291) July 14, 2026

3.

The Iraq PM basically just said to trump: “Bless your heart, let’s move on” — Bubbe Wokestein 🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) July 14, 2026

4.

Love it. Iraq PM being diplomatic & putting Trump in his place at the same time.

A young leader who looks to the future. An old man leader who lives in the past . — Cathy Stone.. No DMs please (@CathySt35873400) July 14, 2026

5.

Refreshing to hear from someone who’s not willing to kiss Trump’s a$$. — Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) July 14, 2026

6.

Going to the white house is a humiliation ritual https://t.co/bjggCUMmUa — bears🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lakp0shtsabz) July 14, 2026

7.

Translation of Iraqi PM: “GTFOH with this insane reference to the killing of Soleimani ! Does this idiot have any idea how sensitive Iraq-Iran relations are ? Is he a f*cking child ? I mean, seriously, WTF ?” https://t.co/oZenHml1JQ — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) July 14, 2026

8.