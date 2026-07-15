Politics donald trump iraq

Donald Trump was basically begging the Iraq PM to thank him and he totally, absolutely 100% wasn’t playing ball

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

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To the White House where Donald Trump has been talking about how fabulously his foreign policy has been going in the Middle East despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, obviously.

The president was playing host to Iraq prime minister Ali al-Zaidi where they discussed deepening economic ties between the two countries and upping Iraq’s oil output.

And we mention it because of this particular moment where Trump was basically begging the Iraq PM to thank him and it’s fair to say Ali al-Zaidi wasn’t playing ball, he wasn’t playing ball at all.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

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