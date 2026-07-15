James O’Brien’s reaction to news that Boris Johnson oversaw £10 billion of wasted PPE during the covid pandemic surely spoke for the country

Politics covid inquiry james o'brien

The former judge in charge of the Covid Inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, has shared some of her conclusions on how the Conservative government in place during the pandemic handled the acquisition and distribution of PPE. She won’t be recommending any of them for a medal.

Boris Johnson’s govt wasted £10bn of public PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, official inquiry concludes. Covid-19 inquiry chair, Heather Hallett, also criticised then Conservative govt's controversial “VIP lane” which gave high priority for PPE contracts to firms with… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 14, 2026

Michael Gove co-ordinated the cross-party response to the pandemic. He told Krishnan Guru-Murthy that the problems were simply ‘honest errors’, also contradicting Baroness Hallett’s conclusion that the infamous VIP lane PPE was more expensive.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, "Do you think a waste of £10 billion deserves an apology?" Michael Gove, "These were honest errors.. Appropriate lessons have been learned" pic.twitter.com/uG6qbiUYW9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 14, 2026

NHS staff worked with inadequate protection because of the Government’s bungled response.

Left: Michael Gove on BBC News, "Some of the PPE we ordered was deficient, that's because we were maintaining high standards" Right: Nurses wearing bin bags for PPE pic.twitter.com/x5StQhGi35 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 14, 2026

People shared some thoughts on the news, including Gove’s excuses.

Scandals don't come much bigger than wasting £10bn of £15bn spent on unusable PPE during Covid. The Tory VIP lane for donors, cronies and chums was a rip-off door. Hunt them down and grab back the £10bn no matter whatever that costs.https://t.co/iMXKTLH8N1 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 14, 2026

There are just no words.

An absolute bloody disgrace

£10 billion wasted on PPE that could not be used. Shameful conduct by the Tories.

Boris Johnson

Matt Hancock

Michelle Mone

Michael Gove

Etc etc etc Arrest them all. pic.twitter.com/1ftc7eQtL6 — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) July 14, 2026

Michael Gove today "Mistakes were made in the procurement of PPE, but it is important to stress these were honest errors." They should all be on trial, every one of them. Their bank account history searched, every penny they have received in the last 6 years accounted for. And… — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) July 14, 2026

Companies capable of delivering large amounts of PPE swiftly and in line with NHS guidelines were ignored in favour of the likes of PPE Medpro. This company was formed at the start of the pandemic by Doug Barrowman, husband of the Tory peer, Michelle Mone, who then pushed for it to be given £200 million in government contracts, without disclosing that it was her family’s business.

LBC’s James O’Brien had spoken live on air with many under-utilised PPE manufacturers at that time. He responded to the news of the sheer scale of the financial waste, to say nothing of the human cost.

'£10 billion worth of our money wasted!' James O’Brien reacts to the Covid inquiry’s latest findings on PPE contracts. pic.twitter.com/HcpGjekl1V — LBC (@LBC) July 14, 2026

“It was arguably the most abject lesson in cynicism that I’ve ever had, when I looked around this country in the dog days of the pandemic and the lockdowns, and saw almost all of the ruling class in this country hear the alarm bells ringing and think ‘How can I make a few quid?'”

Despite a great deal of trolling, these reactions show that his words hit home.

1.

I remember listening to this show on my daily walk and I’ll never forget the long standing NHS PPE providing contractors phoning in and telling the country they were being ignored in favour of lobbied Tory mates. Criminal charges should be sought. pic.twitter.com/wlWxmMBP5n — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) July 14, 2026

2.

Professionals Ignored … In favour of Tory Speculators . https://t.co/weuRFb0vwL — Bill Bray (@auldbuoy44) July 14, 2026

3.

No wrongdoing just honest mistakes ffs https://t.co/c2voVe5CQc — Andrew Grant abolish Monarchy and HoL get fucked (@recycledtwice) July 14, 2026

4.

Under the Tory’s watch

NEVER FORGET

Disgraceful https://t.co/XiGMneTinm — Diane Lidster (@DianeFirestoker) July 14, 2026

5.

10 billion that could be going on our defence. https://t.co/V3Tay4Mggn — Lorena Knobchopper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gypsypup13) July 14, 2026

6.

Hull has one of the largest manufacturers and supplier of industrial safety equipment. It was ignored in favour of a women and her husband who owns a yacht! https://t.co/UmJva0DQz1 — Brigadier Bell love#NHS❤🌈🖐💙 (@SamBell43371625) July 14, 2026

7.

To the people who called Keir the worst PM. Have you forgotten how bad Boris Johnson really was? — Paul Thorbjorn (@thunderbear24) July 14, 2026

8.

Not wasted…STOLEN. — Jimmy Bothwell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jimmy_bothwell) July 14, 2026

9.

Plus, instead of beefing up already in place expert NHS procurement to go after supply, umpteen Tory mates set up new companies who created a bidding war with China mostly buying junk, that filled 16k containers rotting on a farm cos they bought 15 yrs supply w 3 Yr use by date. — Common Posh Man 💛💙LUFC⚽ NY Giants🏈 Wasps🏉💙NHS (@iamwotiam123) July 14, 2026

Tom W Brown voiced the frustration of those companies which could have helped, but weren’t given the opportunity, while ministers’ friends and families got rich off the back of a desperate situation.

We had millions of N95 and surgical masks on hand, thousands of bottles of hand sanitiser, disposable aprons, shields… willing to be sold at cost to the NHS. I lost count of how many times we tried. They repeatedly told us they weren't interested. — Tom W Brown (@TomBrown) July 14, 2026

READ MORE

A failed PPE company connected to Tory peer Michelle Mone has been ordered to repay £122 million for breach of contract – 16 scathing reactions

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons