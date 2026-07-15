Celebrity food and drink

Peckish Will Mellor just went nuts about the size of his Snickers bar and it’s the most British thing you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Celebrity news now – well, news of a sort – after a peckish Will Mellor thought a Snickers bar might sate his hunger until it was time for his next meal.

Except it’s fair to say that the Two Pints of Lager and much else besides star wasn’t entirely impressed in a clip that’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

Hats off to all of that, but especially the fun size bit. And these people surely said it best.

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Source Will Mellor Insta H/T @MissKG86