Peckish Will Mellor just went nuts about the size of his Snickers bar and it’s the most British thing you’ll see this week

Celebrity food and drink

Celebrity news now – well, news of a sort – after a peckish Will Mellor thought a Snickers bar might sate his hunger until it was time for his next meal.

Except it’s fair to say that the Two Pints of Lager and much else besides star wasn’t entirely impressed in a clip that’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious.

The most British thing I’ve seen all week 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WqsPMwQf08 — KG (@MissKG86) July 14, 2026

Hats off to all of that, but especially the fun size bit. And these people surely said it best.

1.

SHITE THAT!!! I’m still howling 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — KG (@MissKG86) July 14, 2026

2.

Actor Will Mellor ranting about the shrink-flation of Snickers (formerly Marathon) is all of us. Even those of us who are not Snickers fans.

😂 https://t.co/prSrAEVPMZ — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) July 15, 2026

3.

Getting his Snickers in a twist. — Jon Allen (@JonCPFCAllen) July 14, 2026

4.

Look at the size of that 🤣 https://t.co/NCcRDfXxVD — Joanne (@joannethejenius) July 14, 2026

5.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I remember the old mars bars, I could never finish one they were so filling, now the chocolates thinner and it’s half the size! Shite that!! — lyncey 🇬🇧 yorkshire 💋 (@lyncey_gilbe) July 14, 2026

6.

@Mellor76 wait til you get a look of the prices of Freddis now. Outrageous https://t.co/1TT1fJZv3e — Stuart James (@Stuart_James10) July 14, 2026

7.

@Mellor76 stay away from curly wurly it could blow your mind — Muppet (@Muppet1169) July 14, 2026

8.

9.

You had me at 'marathon' — SteveFC (@stevefc_cox) July 14, 2026

Source Will Mellor Insta H/T @MissKG86