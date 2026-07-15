Tina O’Brien called out a paparazzi for taking her picture and even had people who’ve never seen Corrie cheering

Celebrity soaps

Soap news now – what is this, Heat magazine? – and Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien who was less than impressed to see a bloke taking her picture while she was out and about minding her own business.

She gave him a piece of her mind – a hand signal, strictly speaking – and the paparazzi got the hump quicker than you can say snowflake.

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram stories and it later went viral on Twitter …

Tina O’Brien giving a pap the wanker sign. So real of her. Clock him!! Just coz she’s on Corrie doesn't mean she’s public property. It’s pathetic that people think being in the entertainment industry gives everyone the right to invade every aspect of a celebrity’s life. At the… pic.twitter.com/H4auE0zl0T — L ♊️ (@TVMusings26) July 14, 2026

… and these people surely said it best.

1.

Fair play to Tina O'Brien here

big photography comes over to her after shes given him wanker sign and starts trying to be off with her

shes just walking down the street mate.. if your entitled to take her photo without permission shes entitled to give you the wanker hand gesture pic.twitter.com/TsnG3Da2o6 — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) July 14, 2026

2.

“Why’d you call me a wanker” probably because you’re a fucking wanker mate — 🎮 NO DISC 💿 DONT CARE (@oldmangamer1985) July 14, 2026

3.

“It’s your own fault” 🙈 what an odd bloke — Tom Welton (@_TomWelton) July 14, 2026

4.

One thing I've never understood is why do we need to see pictures of celebs walking down the street, like what's the point of the photo? Does anyone actually enjoy seeing pictures of people walking to a shop? — LUKE_LFC (@Lfc890459) July 14, 2026

5.

Why do they always look like him? Bit like those auditor types. — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 14, 2026

6.

Well done Tina. That fella looks like he’s been to Roy’s Rolls and ate……………well Roy. — Andyj (@andyj198383) July 14, 2026

7.

Imagine choosing to be paparazzi as a job 🤮 — *BEG FOR ME* (@lerrieadesy_lm) July 14, 2026

To conclude …

On the flip side if the lardy cameraman doesn't like people making disparaging gestures he could go and work in Tesco. https://t.co/7Uisx8H0Qd — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) July 14, 2026

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Source @justdavenow89