Celebrity soaps

Tina O’Brien called out a paparazzi for taking her picture and even had people who’ve never seen Corrie cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Soap news now – what is this, Heat magazine? – and Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien who was less than impressed to see a bloke taking her picture while she was out and about minding her own business.

She gave him a piece of her mind – a hand signal, strictly speaking – and the paparazzi got the hump quicker than you can say snowflake.

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram stories and it later went viral on Twitter …

… and these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Source @justdavenow89