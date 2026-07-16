Sport argentina england world cup

Of all the gutted England football fans no-one was taking the Argentina defeat worse than this guy on Sky News

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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World Cup heartache – again! – for England as they let slip a one-goal semi-final lead to go out 2-1 to Argentina.

There are lots of sore (and sad) heads around this morning, but surely no-one was taking it worse than this England fan who wandered in – and out – of shot on Sky News in the aftermath of the defeat outside the stadium in Atlantia.

‘There are a lot of fans who have had a lot of alcohol.’

Black coffee. Better make it a large, please.

There was slightly more enlightening analysis from these other England fans, also on Sky, but sadly less entertaining.

Source @pagep195