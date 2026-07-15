Ed Davey’s takedown of Nigel Farage was a genuinely funny PMQs moment and the Lib Dem leader won everybody’s vote

Politics ed davey nigel farage PMQs

It was Keir Starmer’s final PMQs as prime minister and a rather emotional – it was! – half hour or so it was too.

But it wasn’t all about the PM and his opposite number, Kemi Badenoch, being remarkably civilised at the Dispatch Box.

No, there was also the spectre of Nigel Farage looming overhead, despite the fact that he’s no longer in the chamber, not just because he can’t be arsed but – for the moment at least – he’s not an MP.

And it was up to Ed Davey to deliver the best rebuke to the Reform UK leader in his absence, a gag that wasn’t just good for the House of Commons, but an actually good gag.

Ed Davey(LibDem leader): "I cannot back joke figures with ridiculous policies, which is why I'm supporting Count Binface." 🤣#PMQs pic.twitter.com/ozXm7MjGh2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 15, 2026

Okay, so it’s a tried and tested formula but still, come on people!

This is the respect that #NigelFarage receives in Parliament…and it's thoroughly deserved. https://t.co/xm1BdAUsyh — Paul Birch (@Wakethefitup) July 15, 2026

Quality!! It’s defo going to be a bin, bin outcome for Count Binface! — CrateDigger 🎶 (@jamie_acott) July 15, 2026

this being the one thing every british mp is united on is perfect because everyone is clowning on that loser lmfaoo https://t.co/zNVoJ10ACY — tar tar binks (@dhkarliah) July 15, 2026

Well said, the whole Clacton by-election is no more than another Farage stunt, in a bid to deflect attention away from him and his financiers!!! — Jefso (@SoaneJeff) July 15, 2026

😂😂😂You know what's coming but it's still funny. — Liz Simmons (@LIZSIMM45341967) July 15, 2026

Symbol of hope pic.twitter.com/8QUSOLTReT — Alexander The Great (@htwswnd) July 15, 2026

Binface is getting a lot of love in the HoC!

And that’s nice.

And NF?! 🤦🏻‍♂️😱🤭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you F up https://t.co/ABo9SYC9Vw — Grant Tantrum (@GrantTantrum) July 15, 2026

Last word to Count Binface himself.

I’m in #PMQs more than Nigel and I’m not even elected yet. pic.twitter.com/KIUkhCQLSF — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 15, 2026

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Kemi Badenoch had her A++ say on Nigel Farage and Count Binface at PMQs and it set up Keir Starmer for the perfect payoff

Source @Haggis_UK