Politics ed davey nigel farage PMQs

Ed Davey’s takedown of Nigel Farage was a genuinely funny PMQs moment and the Lib Dem leader won everybody’s vote

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

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It was Keir Starmer’s final PMQs as prime minister and a rather emotional – it was! – half hour or so it was too.

But it wasn’t all about the PM and his opposite number, Kemi Badenoch, being remarkably civilised at the Dispatch Box.

No, there was also the spectre of Nigel Farage looming overhead, despite the fact that he’s no longer in the chamber, not just because he can’t be arsed but – for the moment at least – he’s not an MP.

And it was up to Ed Davey to deliver the best rebuke to the Reform UK leader in his absence, a gag that wasn’t just good for the House of Commons, but an actually good gag.

Okay, so it’s a tried and tested formula but still, come on people!

Last word to Count Binface himself.

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Kemi Badenoch had her A++ say on Nigel Farage and Count Binface at PMQs and it set up Keir Starmer for the perfect payoff

Source @Haggis_UK