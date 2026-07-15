‘What’s a hobby or occupation that leads to a breakup rate approaching 100% for the people in it?’ – 21 pastimes that will kill the strongest relationship

Life reddit relationships

The received wisdom about relationships is that it’s good to have at least a few things in common. A shared interest that you can do together will keep the relationship ticking along.

But is that always true or are there some pastimes that will end a happy union quicker that you can say ‘IKEA furniture construction’. And there are some jobs that you don’t even have to share to that will lead you to the divorce courts even quicker.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after wilderlowerwolves posted this:

What’s a hobby, interest, or occupation that leads to a divorce or breakup rate approaching 100% for the people in it?

Lots of people chipped in with the things we should avoid doing for the sake of our sanity, like these…

1.

‘I believe there are more divorces at the boat ramp than in actual divorce court.’

–vonblankenstein

2.

‘Also backing up an RV into a tight campsite in the dark.’

–Haber87

3.

‘Tandem kayaks.’

–Pliny_the_middle

4.

‘I’ve seen 3/3 couples get divorced after only one of them going to Burning Man. could be that they were already in a rough spot that led to them not going together, but something about solo Burning Man seems to make you speed run divorce.’

–rotinegg

5.

‘Anything that puts you under public scrutiny. Not many marriages can survive that.’

–ZetaPrimeG1

6.

‘Amazing no one has mentioned the entertainment industry. Hollywood couples who have stayed together are like unicorns.’

–Ok_Effort_150

7.

‘Horse girls. Horses are so expensive and take so much time, if your SO isn’t into that hobby, it usually doesn’t end well.’

–DisasterOver2966

8.

‘Ironman competition. My dad gave it up to be a more present father and husband. It takes a lot of time in training to be truly competitive.’

–CoxAnonymous

9.

‘Pickleball (look at how many marriages the # 1 player in the world has ended).’

–SouthOrlandoFather

10.

‘Married couples opening up the relationship.’

–apaulogy

11.

‘Being a Captain in a Star Trek television show.’

–the-food-historian

12.

‘Serious answer – military and law enforcement. Jokey answer – Pokemon cards cuz some of the people collecting are just gambling addicts digging themselves into debt.’

–AlluraD