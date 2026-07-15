Kemi Badenoch had her A++ say on Nigel Farage and Count Binface at PMQs and it set up Keir Starmer for the perfect payoff

Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

It was a different sort of PMQs today as Keir Starmer said goodbye as PM from the Dispatch Box for the final time.

And aside from all the various tributes which verged on the quite moving at times – no, seriously – there was one thing that everyone could agree on, and that was Nigel Farage’s phoney Clacton by-election.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch surely spoke for the nation when she suggested there should be a live TV debate between Farage and his number one contender, Count Binface.

And it set Starmer up for the perfect payoff.

WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says the "country deserves" a televised debate between Count Binface and Nigel Farage Starmer: "My advice to everyone is to put your vote in the bin" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/2OLMJqlMJX — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026

What a shame Farage wasn’t there to hear it, not that he’d have been there even if he hadn’t resigned, obviously.

Quality gag from Kemi and good stuff back from the PM today https://t.co/6KpNBvr7a1 — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) July 15, 2026

A debate between a seasoned performance artist who promises absurd, unrealistic things to get attention… and Count Binface. — (@aura_404f) July 15, 2026

i like it when parliament is civilised https://t.co/6bdjArkrPS — Dylan (@DYLANbeYONCE) July 15, 2026

Bring it on https://t.co/iisrNU1m6Y — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 15, 2026

This is pretty funny from Kemi Badenoch, and I agree with her. Count Binface and Nigel Farage need to have a televised debate. pic.twitter.com/wqAFo5ULmE — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 15, 2026

And finally … (and for Keir Starmer, it really was and finally)

Keir Starmer delivers his last #PMQs answer: "This is the end for my political journey… I leave the country in a better shape than I found it. To all those in the gallery whose lives have been changed or improved by this Labour govt… you're the reason I came into politics." pic.twitter.com/LWugdDP00p — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 15, 2026

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Source @PolitlcsUK