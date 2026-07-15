Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch had her A++ say on Nigel Farage and Count Binface at PMQs and it set up Keir Starmer for the perfect payoff

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It was a different sort of PMQs today as Keir Starmer said goodbye as PM from the Dispatch Box for the final time.

And aside from all the various tributes which verged on the quite moving at times – no, seriously – there was one thing that everyone could agree on, and that was Nigel Farage’s phoney Clacton by-election.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch surely spoke for the nation when she suggested there should be a live TV debate between Farage and his number one contender, Count Binface.

And it set Starmer up for the perfect payoff.

What a shame Farage wasn’t there to hear it, not that he’d have been there even if he hadn’t resigned, obviously.

And finally … (and for Keir Starmer, it really was and finally)

READ MORE

Donald Trump was asked if the Russians had ‘poisoned’ Lindsey Graham and his answer said so much more about Trump than it did Graham

Source @PolitlcsUK