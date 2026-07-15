US MAGA owned the good liars

Watch this Trump cultist get hilariously and brutally owned by the interviewer without even realising it

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Despite an incredibly high bar, the brilliant Jason Selvig may have hit an interview high, back in 2023, when he spoke to this bad-tempered MAGA cultist.

The co-creator of The Good Liars absolutely scorched the guy, and it’s a must-see moment.

@thegoodliars This guy said he’s “not our secretary” but he seems open to the position. #fyp #funny #prank #miami #indictment #interview ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

“Would you be able to like shadow and kind of like get coffee for people and take notes for people?”

“You’ve got my email. So, you email me.”

“I guess it turns out that guy might be my secretary.”

Drop The Mic Obama Mic Drop GIFfrom Drop The Mic Obama GIFs

There was approximately zero sympathy for the Trump fan.

You could- I can’t believe- you just- ….YOU CAN’T WRITE THIS!
David Escobedo

The lights are on, but nobody’s home.
Nicole Carlson

Can’t name one. Needs a secretary
Bill Chott

Excellent, sir! You have played the man well once again! 😂
TaLoca88

That’s the problem!! Whenever you ask a direct question, they never give a direct answer!!
GloriaStubbs

Fast thinking 😂😂😂😂
Hoener Farms Fine Woodworking

He walked straight into that!
MimmzH

Was his “card” just a 3×5 note card like grandma wrote her banana bread recipe on?
Randy Babbitt

Bro didn’t see that coming. TBH it took me a second too. 😅
2h

Betocratic Nurse had a hunch.

You know he went home & told all his friends & family he’s going to be on TV. 😂

READ MORE

This Trump supporter says it would be stupid to keep classified documents in the bathroom

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab