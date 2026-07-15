The only thing better than this funny ‘Celebrity Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’ coincidence was Norm Macdonald’s reaction to it

Pics Norm Macdonald Who Wants to be a Millionaire

Canadian stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live legend, Norm Macdonald, remains very much missed since his premature death in 2021.

Clips of his interviews and routines appear regularly across social media, reminding us all how truly funny he was.

In 2020, he won $500,000 on the US version of Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, despite a hiccup with this question.

Norm McDonald's memorable moment in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (US) 17/11/2000 pic.twitter.com/tghOiZ3vE4 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 12, 2023

‘If I perhaps say “Hey, I think it might be Madrid or Lisbon.” and then the 50:50 comes up, it’s not going to say ‘Madrid or Lisbon’ is it?’ ‘You don’t know.’ ‘Okay. But there’s not a dude in the back going …’ ‘No. These are locked in. They’ve been locked in for months.’

There was a one-in-six chance of that happening, so it’s not a huge coincidence, but Norm’s reaction made it both suspicious and funny.

Tweeters enjoyed seeing the classic clip again.

There’s always a guy back there manipulating the game lmao. Norm knew 😂 https://t.co/Zz3TPtgOFu — Wrekonize (@Wrekonize) July 12, 2023

I watched Celeb Millionaire all week waiting for Norm to get his chance. I knew something special was gonna happen. When I met Norm, I said, "You sandbagged the fastest finger, didn't you? You wanted to go last." He smiled & said: "I knew something special was gonna happen too." https://t.co/LKbiq57HAR — HarryHew (@harryhew) July 12, 2023

as much as he downplayed himself and pretended he didn’t know anything, Norm was actually a really intelligent guy and probably the smartest guy in almost any room he was in. Miss this dude but I’m glad his comedy lives on. https://t.co/N89gdiLBoS — AVarStunts (@kickassvargas) July 12, 2023

Norm was a treasure, such a shame that he left us too soon. https://t.co/FQXnalgEA2 — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) July 12, 2023

NORM THE KING

pic.twitter.com/adbBPfnniw — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) July 12, 2023

Norm was the best. I now believe the “dude in the back” conspiracy theory. https://t.co/6L7IFeEhZ7 — @tzb3 (@tzb3) July 12, 2023

A ‘Millionaire’ crew member shared this wonderful insight.

I worked on Millionaire & and was backstage for this. NONE of us knew the answer to Norm's last few questions. Norm blew us all away. Jim Downey told me Norm was the smartest SNL cast member he had ever met. https://t.co/5SAjodv8gM — Mark Malkoff (@mmalkoff) July 12, 2023

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The strangest, most satisfying first question fail you’ll see on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Source Historic Vids Image Screengrab