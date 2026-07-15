Twitter puzzles

Can you solve this brain-teaser shared by a maths professor that’s been melting the minds of folk on Twitter?

David Harris. Updated July 15th, 2026

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At first glance the following question posed by maths professor Anthony Bonato over on Twitter seems to be completely nonsensical. At second and third glance, too, if we’re being completely honest with ourselves.

But it turns out that there is a logically correct answer, so if you’re in the mood for giving your brain a bit of a workout then take a look at this.

Did you get there? First we’ll show some of the incorrect replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

If, however, you answered ‘5’ then you can give yourself a clap on the back and take the rest of the day off. You deserve it.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

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