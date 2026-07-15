Celebrity Alec baldwin hollywood Sam Neill

There was something missing from Alec Baldwin’s tribute to Sam Neill and it’s the unintentionally funniest thing he’s ever done

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Awful news this week that the great Sam Neill has died aged 78. He always seemed like a lovely guy as well as being a fabulous actor, and the sheer volume of tributes to him bore that out.

This particular tribute went viral not for what it had to say about Neill but rather what it had to say about the person making it, fellow actor Alec Baldwin.

See if you can spot why (and stick with it, because it really is well worth it).

Unintentionally the funniest thing he’s ever done? Hands down yes. Although clearly not the worst.

And these people said it best.

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