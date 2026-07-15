There was something missing from Alec Baldwin’s tribute to Sam Neill and it’s the unintentionally funniest thing he’s ever done

Celebrity Alec baldwin hollywood Sam Neill

Awful news this week that the great Sam Neill has died aged 78. He always seemed like a lovely guy as well as being a fabulous actor, and the sheer volume of tributes to him bore that out.

This particular tribute went viral not for what it had to say about Neill but rather what it had to say about the person making it, fellow actor Alec Baldwin.

See if you can spot why (and stick with it, because it really is well worth it).

Alec Baldwin took to social media to talk about the passing of Sam Neil. Well, sort of. pic.twitter.com/oDEOBpylW0 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 13, 2026

Unintentionally the funniest thing he’s ever done? Hands down yes. Although clearly not the worst.

And these people said it best.

1.

Alec Baldwin’s Instagram “tribute” to his Red October Co Star Sam Neill, where he spends almost 3 minutes talking about his own filmography & every other actor in October who isn’t Sam Neill might be the most unintentionally funny thing I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/PMq70w5U7q — Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) July 14, 2026

2.

RIP to Hunt for Red October I guess — Our cut man (Al Silvani) (@ChaletMocha) July 14, 2026

3.

I’m crying. He spends a full minute listing off, explicitly, people who are not Sam Neil https://t.co/VGFXXR4OBE — helmet girl (@sbodrojan) July 15, 2026

4.

He forgot what he was supposed to be talking about? He had zero to say about Sam — Kentucky-Yella-Tooth (@ToothYella) July 14, 2026

5.

I think he remembered the purpose of the video in the last 15 secs — Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) July 14, 2026

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