Sport argentina england world cup

People reckon this hilarious exchange between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi was the moment England’s World Cup fate was sealed

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, England are out of the World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Lionel Messi didn’t score but he was instrumental in setting up both of Argentina’s goals in an out of this world second half display.

And people reckon it was this magnificent first half exchange between Messi and England’s very own titan Jude Bellingham that was the moment that England’s fate was sealed.

Just in case you wondered what they were talking about …

And it was the final expression on Messi’s face, of course, that really caught people’s imagination, with just a few of the things they were saying about it this morning.

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Of all the gutted England football fans no-one was taking the Argentina defeat worse than this guy on Sky News

Source @w1fi0