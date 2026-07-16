People reckon this hilarious exchange between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi was the moment England’s World Cup fate was sealed

Sport argentina england world cup

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, England are out of the World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Lionel Messi didn’t score but he was instrumental in setting up both of Argentina’s goals in an out of this world second half display.

And people reckon it was this magnificent first half exchange between Messi and England’s very own titan Jude Bellingham that was the moment that England’s fate was sealed.

He woke the beast

Big mistake 💀 pic.twitter.com/vERxeV6ahh — W! (@w1fi0) July 15, 2026

Just in case you wondered what they were talking about …

🚨🎙️Messi & Bellingham after the World Cup final: Messi: “That decision should’ve went our way.” Bellingham: “No, there was no foul.” Messi: “ He hit me in the head.” Bellingham: “No foul.” Messi: “Alright.” 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/thRck1krpL — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 16, 2026

And it was the final expression on Messi’s face, of course, that really caught people’s imagination, with just a few of the things they were saying about it this morning.

1.

This is genuinely terrifying https://t.co/c3Bk69Obom — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) July 16, 2026

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3.

I agree that Tuchel was at fault. But whatever tf Bellingham said to Messi here was also a factor…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gmdrYgA1PB — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) July 15, 2026

4.

messi was like "mhmmm ok bruh, we finna find out" — xChuckWagonx (@realChuckWagonx) July 15, 2026

5.

Anderson looking at Bellingham knowing he fucked up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cqkOxk5SIF — Matrix (@WavyMatrix) July 15, 2026

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7.

Bellingham provoked Messi and didn't rush to beg when he saw Messi nodding his head at the end. He who provokes the gods will cry at the end… LMAO. pic.twitter.com/TZbywFsGe8 — YH (@Yemihazan) July 15, 2026

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Of all the gutted England football fans no-one was taking the Argentina defeat worse than this guy on Sky News

Source @w1fi0