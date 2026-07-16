Sport argentina BBC england

We wish we hadn’t just watched it but the BBC’s World Cup montage after England’s exit was simply so good

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The morning after the night before and it’s another four years of hurt for the England football team and the entire nation.

But there’s one thing we’ll always win at – sadly – and that’s the quality of the BBC’s montages after another World Cup defeat.

We wish we hadn’t just watched it, for obvious reasons, but they are so, so good at this sort of thing, right?

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

Well, mostly.

READ MORE

The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

H/T @stusfootyflash