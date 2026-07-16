We wish we hadn’t just watched it but the BBC’s World Cup montage after England’s exit was simply so good

Sport argentina BBC england

The morning after the night before and it’s another four years of hurt for the England football team and the entire nation.

But there’s one thing we’ll always win at – sadly – and that’s the quality of the BBC’s montages after another World Cup defeat.

We wish we hadn’t just watched it, for obvious reasons, but they are so, so good at this sort of thing, right?

Another England exit. Another BBC montage. Bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/eHCkVOmvJk — Stu’s Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) July 15, 2026

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

Fucking tragic more montages than stars on a shirt — Jessica Farrelly (@jessicafarrelly) July 15, 2026

BBC are damn good at it — explosivewinger (@bramcarella) July 15, 2026

Oh don’t make cry again for fuck sake 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1zAvG3YK00 — Joseph Kyffin (@Joe358Kyffin) July 15, 2026

And once again they've caught the mood very well😔. — Christian Hajdar (@ChrisHajdar) July 15, 2026

Well, mostly.

“The wait and the pain goes on” is meaningless. We’re good, but we’re not good enough. I think we need to collectively start acknowledging that. — Ben Swatridge (@bswatridge) July 15, 2026

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The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

H/T @stusfootyflash