The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

Sport argentina england Piers Morgan

We all know who is to blame for England’s gutter of a World Cup defeat to Argentina. No, not Thomas Tuchel or Jordan Pickford but Piers Morgan. Of course it’s Piers Morgan!

We say this after the newspaper editor turned YouTuber took to Twitter to crow about Lionel Messi’s impact – or rather, lack of it – during the semi-final first half against England.

Is Messi playing? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2026

Morgan, as you know, wangs on constantly about how Ronaldo is better than Messi in the all time great stakes, so it was an opportunity he was keen not to pass up.

Except it came back to bite him as no-one anywhere needs reminding, prompting no end of retorts …

You wanted Messi and now you’ve seen him, be careful what you wish for — PhantomGuy (@FayeedMuhammed) July 15, 2026

Yes, I think you are confusing Messi with Ronaldo, Ronaldo is at home watching the game on TV like you and me. pic.twitter.com/htCKPCtOMe — KaD 🇺🇸 (@kad_mcfc) July 15, 2026

… but his, from the SNP’s Stephen Flynn, beat all comers.

Mega blooming oof.

You overcooked with this one. The kitchen is burning🔥 — Trustfund FT (@trustfundft) July 15, 2026

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People reckon this hilarious exchange between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi was the moment England’s World Cup fate was sealed

Source @StephenFlynnSNP