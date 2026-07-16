Sport argentina england Piers Morgan

The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated July 16th, 2026

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We all know who is to blame for England’s gutter of a World Cup defeat to Argentina. No, not Thomas Tuchel or Jordan Pickford but Piers Morgan. Of course it’s Piers Morgan!

We say this after the newspaper editor turned YouTuber took to Twitter to crow about Lionel Messi’s impact – or rather, lack of it – during the semi-final first half against England.

Morgan, as you know, wangs on constantly about how Ronaldo is better than Messi in the all time great stakes, so it was an opportunity he was keen not to pass up.

Except it came back to bite him as no-one anywhere needs reminding, prompting no end of retorts …

… but his, from the SNP’s Stephen Flynn, beat all comers.

Mega blooming oof.

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People reckon this hilarious exchange between Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi was the moment England’s World Cup fate was sealed

Source @StephenFlynnSNP