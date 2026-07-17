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Donald Trump’s latest election rigging claims are so out there even Fox News got the fear – 13 vote-winning responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been busy ramping up his claims about rigged elections in a televised address to the American people (well, some of them) on Thursday.

It’s not just the 2020 vote that Trump’s wanting on about now, he’s also suggesting that electronic voting machines are vulnerable and easily compromised.

Almost as if he’s getting his ducks in a row for dismissing the results of the midterms in a few months time, eh readers?

His claims were so out there, in fact, that even Fox News got the fear and felt compelled to do this.

It was Fox News, of course, which paid out $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit from a voting machine company just a few years back, so that might have something to do with it.

And these 13 vote-winning responses surely say it all.

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