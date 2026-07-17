Donald Trump’s latest election rigging claims are so out there even Fox News got the fear – 13 vote-winning responses

US donald trump Fox News

Donald Trump’s been busy ramping up his claims about rigged elections in a televised address to the American people (well, some of them) on Thursday.

It’s not just the 2020 vote that Trump’s wanting on about now, he’s also suggesting that electronic voting machines are vulnerable and easily compromised.

Almost as if he’s getting his ducks in a row for dismissing the results of the midterms in a few months time, eh readers?

His claims were so out there, in fact, that even Fox News got the fear and felt compelled to do this.

“Fox News has not seen the evidence yet and is not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the president’s statement and claims” pic.twitter.com/AOpcPjyNze — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2026

It was Fox News, of course, which paid out $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit from a voting machine company just a few years back, so that might have something to do with it.

And these 13 vote-winning responses surely say it all.

1.

Wow, even Fox News is like, “yeah I dunno man” about Trump’s speech tonight https://t.co/IlCkla8WKF — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) July 17, 2026

2.

When you lose Fox News, the clown car has officially asked you to get out. https://t.co/R7BVjrLixn — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 17, 2026

3.

4.

Even Fox News is distancing itself from his comments https://t.co/2aypLEnxoQ — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 17, 2026

5.

Trump said like six years ago that he has the evidence. https://t.co/Wzx9r8fara — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) July 17, 2026

6.