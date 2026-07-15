Celebrity Dave Grohl James Blunt

Being labelled ‘f***ing crazy’ by Dave Grohl might still be the best celebrity endorsement James Blunt has ever earned

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Aside from their music, James Blunt and Dave Grohl are loved for different reasons. James has the best – sometimes delightfully self-deprecating – comebacks you’re likely to see on social media, while Dave is just the nicest man in rock music.

Here are a couple of James Blunt’s perfect quips.

Beautiful.

In 2023, he shared this clip of Dave Grohl saying something, which, if we hadn’t spoilt the surprise by putting it in the headline, you’d never have guessed.

@jamesblunt @Foo Fighters ♬ original sound – James Blunt

TikTok users appreciated the enormity of the comment.

In Dave’s world, this is a top tier compliment.
lisanewhouse

James Blunt is a cool cat for sure.
Jake Williams

Yeah, this is that 1,000 yard stare from singing you’re beautiful 500,000 times.
O.Doofa

As we all would if Dave Grohl said something like that about any of us, James shared the clip on Twitter, too, where it got these reactions.

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We’re not sure whether Piers Morgan has inside information on James Blunt or just agrees about the eyes.

Probably the info.

READ MORE

Simply 9 times James Blunt has made our day better on Twitter so far this year

Source James Blunt Image Screengrab, Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons