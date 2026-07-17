‘What’s an oddly specific sign that someone is about to become a problem?’ – 17 subtle red flags to look out for

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Every now and then you’ll run into someone who turns out to be a little off, a little troublesome. It’s an annoyingly unavoidable fact of life.

With a bit of experience though, you can pick up on who is going to cause you trouble. And to help you recognise these warning signs, IBlametheDJ put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s an oddly specific sign that someone is about to become a problem?’

If you come across any of these behaviours, turn around and walk away…

1.

‘When a stranger runs up to you and says, “Hey hey hey! Let me ask you something real quick”. It’s never quick and it’s always a hassle.’

-theoneandonlyturo

2.

‘They start saying things that don’t quite add up. “Martha said you didn’t do X task,” when you did. “Bob was so mad,” when Bob isn’t one to get mad, especially about something like that. The person is lying to manipulate people and start pitting them against each other to inflate their own importance.’

-Altruistic_Dust123

3.

‘If you cut the queue. They literally have no respect for others and believe the world is there to cater to them.’

-anix421

4.

‘“I just tell it like it is”’

-cbuech

5.

‘When they are constantly the victim in their life’s story. Everyone else is insane/unreasonable: their employer, their friends, their significant other, their family, that guy they made eye contact with once when they were crossing the street. ‘Know that this person (guy or gal) will be constant drama and a huge problem.’

-Soft-Poetry8701

6.

‘When a drunk person goes too quiet. It’s gonna be some sort of problem’

-Skippymabob

7.

‘People who are fixated on respect. ‘”You have to earn my respect.” ‘”Don’t you disrespect me.” ‘Just bizarre talk.’

-badinfinities

8.

‘Anybody approaching you in a parking lot.’

-mc_trigger

9.