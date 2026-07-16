What’s a rich people thing you experienced once and is totally worth the hype? – 17 wealthy ways of living it’s worth trying
We all know that rich people can afford a better quality of life than us mere mortals, but what happens if you somehow get a taste of how the other half live? Can you ever go back to normality?
It’s a question that appears to have plagued Reddit user davidbayram. So much so that they turned to r/AskReddit to pose the following question to its worldly users:
‘What’s a “rich people thing” you experienced once and immediately understood why rich people love it?’
Here are the top answers from people who got a glimpse into the high life…
1.
‘I grew up pretty hardcore Trailer Trash and somehow convinced a wealthy girl to date me in high school. I remember being on her dad’s boat and struggling to believe that I was even on a boat’
-Conscious_Smile_6302
2.
‘Flying first class.’
-Mmm_Spicy_Meatball
3.
‘Not worrying about bills while unemployed.’
-Total_Bumblebee_622
4.
‘Buying without checking the price’
-Nacerrr
5.
‘Hiring movers and not having to do anything other than pack and unpack it was life changing and made moving so easy’
-sudzeez_
6.
‘Just not worrying every moment.
‘I’m not rich but I have 9 months of bills saved. I could handle my car dying and buying a new one. I’ve never had a buffer like this.
‘I sleep at night.
‘My dad died last year. Being able to just go to my mom when I was needed. Take time off. Be there to help.
‘It is hard to describe.
‘But this shouldn’t be a rich thing. This should be the norm for everyone. And it sucks that it took until I was 50 to get there.’
-PM_ME_CLIMATE_DENIAL
7.
‘A house cleaning service. You get to spend your time living and not cleaning.’
-DrMasterBlaster
8.
‘Private box at an NHL game. Personal chef, private buffet, unlimited drinks. It was crazy.’
-Nova_Collision
9.
‘Showering on a plane in First class ..
‘Something just great about it.. First class vs business class meh.. whatever but getting a shower on a plane.. kind of neat’
-Flat-Banana3903