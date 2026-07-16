The BBC did a ‘celebrity’ version of Wonderwall before England’s Argentina game and it was so bad even they took it down
Just when you thought England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina couldn’t get any worse, along comes this.
It’s a ‘celebrity’ version of Wonderwall put together by the BBC ahead of last night’s game, the Oasis song becoming something of an anthem for fans (and players) during the team’s progress through the tournament.
And we’re not saying it’s bad (it’s very bad) but it’s so bad that even the BBC apparently felt compelled to take it down.
Fortunately – probably not the right word here – it was saved for posterity on Twitter and will you take a look at this, why don’t you.
I can’t put into words how angry I am at this
— Chris (@CTNI88) July 15, 2026
Efforts to find it anywhere on the BBC only turned up this.
And these people surely said it best.
Yeah we deserved to lose after this
— John (@investwithjohn9) July 16, 2026
Jesus Christ https://t.co/i8qRwPTIdr
— Billie (@Billie_T) July 16, 2026
This might be worse than that imagine video during covid.
— Froggyk95 (@Adam01217311369) July 15, 2026
impressively, this is worse than the pandemic Imagine https://t.co/1ppMgydbMq
— Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) July 16, 2026
This might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life
— Duncan Macsween (@D_MaC88) July 15, 2026
Any thinking player saw this pre-game is probably going into the biggest match of their lives feeling pretty jaded about the human condition, thanks guys. https://t.co/gZIhuZuRsf
— barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) July 16, 2026
The English equivalent of the Susan Calman Bank of Scotland advert only it’s a million times worse. 🤢 https://t.co/Xgx5uNGcIO
— Meadows 🇦🇷 (@JackMea86114677) July 16, 2026
Rachel Reeves last act as chancellor should be to impose huge wealth taxes on everyone involved in this. https://t.co/a7Uc5flqfR
— John Smith (@JohnSmi21372434) July 16, 2026
Fully deserved to go out for this alone. Fair play 👍 https://t.co/U0IEiEGe7K
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) July 16, 2026
The BBC finally unites the nation. https://t.co/lDuD9Pg9Kb
— Emilie (@EmSilverwood91) July 16, 2026
To conclude …
BBC took this down pronto last night…
NEVER HAS A GAME BEEN SO CURSED https://t.co/IkCzdwYoN9
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 16, 2026
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Of all the gutted England football fans no-one was taking the Argentina defeat worse than this guy on Sky News
H/T @flatus74