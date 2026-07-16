Celebrity BBC world cup

The BBC did a ‘celebrity’ version of Wonderwall before England’s Argentina game and it was so bad even they took it down

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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Just when you thought England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina couldn’t get any worse, along comes this.

It’s a ‘celebrity’ version of Wonderwall put together by the BBC ahead of last night’s game, the Oasis song becoming something of an anthem for fans (and players) during the team’s progress through the tournament.

And we’re not saying it’s bad (it’s very bad) but it’s so bad that even the BBC apparently felt compelled to take it down.

Fortunately – probably not the right word here – it was saved for posterity on Twitter and will you take a look at this, why don’t you.

Efforts to find it anywhere on the BBC only turned up this.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

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Of all the gutted England football fans no-one was taking the Argentina defeat worse than this guy on Sky News

H/T @flatus74