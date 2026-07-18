Entertainment donald trump home alone 2 movies

Of all the tributes to the late Brenda Fricker aka Home Alone 2’s Pigeon Lady, this savage tweet about one of her co-stars probably speaks for a lot of people

Michael White. Updated July 18th, 2026

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Irish actress Brenda Fricker has died, aged 81.

Fricker had a long acting career, starting in Coronation Street and Casualty, before graduating to movies. Her big break came playing the mother of Christy Brown (Daniel Day-Lewis) in My Left Foot, a role that won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

But she will likely be forever remembered as the kindly Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992).

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Among the warm tributes to Fricker, one darkly funny tweet went viral, capturing what perhaps many people thought when they heard that a now 80-something-old cast member of Home Alone 2 had died.

Similar to when Catherine O’Hara died back in January, others agree with the sentiment.

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And in case it isn’t clear who everyone is referring to…

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Yes, you may recall that Donald Trump has a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. At the time, Trump owned the Plaza hotel where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) stays. You’ll be shocked to hear that Trump apparently bullied his way into the walk-on part.

Of course, even though Trump is clearly the intended target of the tweets, that didn’t stop the jokers from pretending they were referring to other characters/actors from the beloved movie.

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Source: Twitter/X/brrr_add