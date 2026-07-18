Of all the tributes to the late Brenda Fricker aka Home Alone 2’s Pigeon Lady, this savage tweet about one of her co-stars probably speaks for a lot of people

Entertainment donald trump home alone 2 movies

Irish actress Brenda Fricker has died, aged 81.

Fricker had a long acting career, starting in Coronation Street and Casualty, before graduating to movies. Her big break came playing the mother of Christy Brown (Daniel Day-Lewis) in My Left Foot, a role that won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

But she will likely be forever remembered as the kindly Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992).

"My Left Foot" and "Home Alone 2" star Brenda Fricker has died at 81 years old. Fricker became the first Irish actress to win an Oscar when she took home the supporting prize for "My Left Foot." She is perhaps best remembered by general audiences as the Pigeon Lady from “Home… pic.twitter.com/mEEEwHo2zR — Variety (@Variety) July 17, 2026

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Brenda Fricker was a great actress. I first saw her in 'My Left Foot' & then 'Home Alone 2.' Rest well, Brenda. pic.twitter.com/zqZDEdRJKN — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) July 17, 2026

Among the warm tributes to Fricker, one darkly funny tweet went viral, capturing what perhaps many people thought when they heard that a now 80-something-old cast member of Home Alone 2 had died.

Once again @god took the wrong cast member from Home Alone 2 😭 https://t.co/nVPMFUi1cm — brad ❤️‍🔥 (@brrr_add) July 17, 2026

Similar to when Catherine O’Hara died back in January, others agree with the sentiment.

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The wrong Home Alone 2 side character died pic.twitter.com/Vo0zqCUD6l — JRPG Tolkien 🦅 (@BigLarry138) July 17, 2026

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https://t.co/wqnVFCWgcd pic.twitter.com/XUIoxm6v4C — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) July 17, 2026

And in case it isn’t clear who everyone is referring to…

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IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN TRUMP💔💔 pic.twitter.com/woOUet4opZ — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) July 17, 2026

Yes, you may recall that Donald Trump has a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. At the time, Trump owned the Plaza hotel where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) stays. You’ll be shocked to hear that Trump apparently bullied his way into the walk-on part.

Of course, even though Trump is clearly the intended target of the tweets, that didn’t stop the jokers from pretending they were referring to other characters/actors from the beloved movie.

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thought we'd found the world's biggest Macaulay Culkin hater for a hot minute https://t.co/8lDTaqESnX — lukezim (@lukezim) July 17, 2026

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Buzz was a dick but this is just wrong — Squid-Man (@ItsSquidMan) July 17, 2026

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What do you have against Tim Curry? — Michael (@MileHighNix) July 17, 2026

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Christ, I know Rob Schneider has made some bad films but you don't need to wish him dead for it. — Barry Hollocks (@SickofwaitingD) July 17, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/brrr_add