Donald Trump was asked about his renewed bombing of Iran and he didn’t just say the quiet part out loud, he bellowed it

Politics defense companies donald trump Iran

The Donald Trump Administration loves to brag about its transparency. President Trump plasters his face all over the news every day. It’s actually hard to escape him.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t necessarily mean he is going to tell the truth.

Unless it’s by accident.

Which brings us to this Q&A with the US President about his renewed bombing of Iran, which was as revealing as it was concise.

TRUMP ON HIS POINTLESS WAR: “We’re making a lot of money. The defense companies are doing great.” Unreal. There you have it, folks. pic.twitter.com/eoeNLJZ8YJ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 16, 2026

The “We’re” does a lot of heavy lifting in that statement. Pivoting to “defense companies” in the second sentence doesn’t help all that much.

The bottom line is the bottom line, which is the only thing Donald Trump ever cares about. And as long as he is making money, he is happy.

It’s rare that a country’s leader is dumb enough to admit he got into a war for profit. But that’s what the world gets from a leader who prides himself on being transparent.

Twitter was more than happy to pounce on his accidental admission.

1.

The taxpayers are making the defense companies wealthy. — Robert (@chienblanc) July 16, 2026

2.

Everyone understands that killing human beings, especially innocents, women and children for profit is evil, right? https://t.co/imvBbwfQTk — Mr. Sausage (@MrSausageGet) July 16, 2026

3.

really, that’s the main reason for war. any war. enormous profits were made during the Civil War except just not for the soldiers who died or were horribly maimed or for their families who were devastated. of course, we must not say so: we must say “patriotism”–“flag”–“it is… https://t.co/J6R1WMBEf1 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 16, 2026

4.

The insane thing is that the same people who hollered that making weapons for Ukraine was taking literal bread out of their literal children’s mouths, will gleefully applaud this line. https://t.co/Xx2QAkdzW3 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) July 16, 2026

5.

Trump is just so stupid and corrupt he doesn’t even realize how thoroughly immoral this sounds to a normal person that cares about our country’s decency. The other point is that this insanely stupid war is actually costing us and the rest of the world trillions. If you wonder… — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) July 16, 2026

6.

Let’s check. The money that goes to defense companies comes from the US Treasury, which gets it’s money from …. checking notes…. the taxpayers. — Otther Stratton (@AlphaDeltaPie) July 16, 2026

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