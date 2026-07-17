Politics defense companies donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was asked about his renewed bombing of Iran and he didn’t just say the quiet part out loud, he bellowed it

Saul Hutson. Updated July 17th, 2026

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The Donald Trump Administration loves to brag about its transparency. President Trump plasters his face all over the news every day. It’s actually hard to escape him.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t necessarily mean he is going to tell the truth.

Unless it’s by accident.

Which brings us to this Q&A with the US President about his renewed bombing of Iran, which was as revealing as it was concise.

The “We’re” does a lot of heavy lifting in that statement. Pivoting to “defense companies” in the second sentence doesn’t help all that much.

The bottom line is the bottom line, which is the only thing Donald Trump ever cares about. And as long as he is making money, he is happy.

It’s rare that a country’s leader is dumb enough to admit he got into a war for profit. But that’s what the world gets from a leader who prides himself on being transparent.

Twitter was more than happy to pounce on his accidental admission.

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