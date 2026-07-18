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Liz Truss has predicted that Andy Burnham will cause a financial crisis – 17 people mourning the death of irony and self-awareness, may they rest in peace

Michael White. Updated July 18th, 2026

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We turn now to Liz Truss, who this week opened the British answer to American’s CPAC conference to just the level of respect and adulation she deserves.

As the week drew to a close, Liz weighed in on the prospects for the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham.

And she’s come out with a real doozy.

The Mirror reported her comments, suggesting Burnham would lead Britain into a “financial crisis.”

She said:

“The money’s going to run out. I think the problems with migration are going to get worse, and the general decay and stagnation of Britain is going to continue. I think the question is how long the pro progressive authorities can continue. My prediction is that there will be another Prime Minister before 2029.”

Well, needless to say, Liz’s words have gone viral online, given how much of an authority she is on crashing an economy.

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Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK