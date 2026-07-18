Liz Truss has predicted that Andy Burnham will cause a financial crisis – 17 people mourning the death of irony and self-awareness, may they rest in peace

News Andy burnham Labour Liz Truss

We turn now to Liz Truss, who this week opened the British answer to American’s CPAC conference to just the level of respect and adulation she deserves.

As the week drew to a close, Liz weighed in on the prospects for the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham.

And she’s come out with a real doozy.

NEW: Liz Truss has predicted that Andy Burnham will cause a financial crisis — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 17, 2026

The Mirror reported her comments, suggesting Burnham would lead Britain into a “financial crisis.”

She said:

“The money’s going to run out. I think the problems with migration are going to get worse, and the general decay and stagnation of Britain is going to continue. I think the question is how long the pro progressive authorities can continue. My prediction is that there will be another Prime Minister before 2029.”

Well, needless to say, Liz’s words have gone viral online, given how much of an authority she is on crashing an economy.

1.

She is the expert I guess https://t.co/O6zosWwz3t — Tharries (@TharriesYT) July 17, 2026

2.

3.

I give up – Liz Truss has made parody accounts redundant. https://t.co/D15qSSFuqs — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 17, 2026

4.

well you'd know all about that wouldn't you liz dorl https://t.co/HHovTy4WRv pic.twitter.com/ND4dE9aFsz — (@SianThymes) July 17, 2026

5.

6.

NEW: liz truss ENDORSES Andy Burnham in the only way she knows https://t.co/sQdWolYZte — tom (@uncreativetom) July 17, 2026

7.

This statement by Truss is currently being passed through the Large Hadron Collider* to discover if it has the potential to cause a literal black hole or twist in the fabric of space [frame drag]. There may be some mileage in gauging the rotational kinetic energy produced by the… https://t.co/VwgoBMt2MI — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 17, 2026

8.

Be fair – she knows more about this than anyone in history. https://t.co/wDGZG6J1eq — Brendan May (@bmay) July 17, 2026

9.

10.

New Kaiser Chiefs sounds shit https://t.co/snl1HXNtB2 — Oli (@MedianEarnerOli) July 17, 2026

11.

I had to check the calendar but the Edinburgh Fringe Festival actually doesn’t start until 7th August this year. https://t.co/yLFUhOfpCx — Callum Anderson MP (@_CallumAnderson) July 17, 2026

12.

The queen of the mini-budget has spoken. Everyone buy bonds immediately. — AuraDman (@aura_dman) July 17, 2026

13.

Needed a good laugh today — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) July 17, 2026

14.

The Lettuce has spoken!! pic.twitter.com/VPX7iW6wVy — ️Georgie-Bell on BlueSky (@GeorgeBell0561) July 17, 2026

15.

As long as he doesn't kill the King within 2 days of becoming prime minister, still a better record than you. — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) July 17, 2026

16.

Liz Truss also thought she could outlive a head of lettuce. We know how well that went. There's irrelevance then there's Liz Truss. — Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) July 17, 2026

17.

Liz Truss couldn't even work out that Liz Truss was going to cause financial meltdown and I doubt she's got any wiser in the last few years. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) July 18, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK