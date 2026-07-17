Pete Hegseth’s defence of his shocking seaside flyby stunt was even dumber and more dangerous than the idea itself – 16 full throttle takedowns

Politics fail flybys Pete hegseth

America continues to try peacock its way through a disastrous second Trump term. The guy puffing his chest out the most might be the most dangerous right now.

Pete Hegseth has taking hypermasculinity to ridiculous new lows recently. First, he announces that he’s going to start injecting American soldiers with testosterone.

Now he’s harassing American beachgoers with dangerously low Blue Angel fighter jet flybys.

Here’s how the White House sees it:

It’s okay to love America. pic.twitter.com/s4PhtQb56q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2026

And here’s how everyone else sees it.

You couldnt even use real images cause u cropped out the kids covering their ears. pic.twitter.com/iNdu3A53iu — 8TFour (@8TFour) July 16, 2026

Despite all evidence to the contrary, Hegseth appears to be hellbent on continuing the practice. Nothing else could explain this simple response to the controversy:

The flyovers will continue until morale improves. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 16, 2026

Twitter had some choice reactions to Hegseth’s insanely dangerous take on patriotism.

1.

They’re not fucking toys you day drunk idiot. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 16, 2026

2.

One of the many results of the Trump admin should be a realization that this brand of masculinity that’s just an emotionally frozen 12 year old in an adult body is stupid as shit — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) July 16, 2026

3.

being a conservative must be great, the government jiggles some keys and you are amused for hours https://t.co/j4ZIgqHnMZ — sean (@_sn_n) July 16, 2026

4.

The decibel level of F 18 hornet at 50 feet doing a low pass is around 130 dB. The threshold of pain for human hearing is 110 dB. There were children clutching their heads and crying after this. pic.twitter.com/Pdc6nU5nuF — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) July 16, 2026

5.

AI dogshit slop while a big chunk of the country breaths in smoke and they fly massively polluting planes 20 feet above people’s heads. https://t.co/3uTyWbCsOu — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) July 16, 2026

6.

low t — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 16, 2026

7.

It’s also okay to enjoy the beach with your kids and not get their ears blown out by a jet doing dumb shit 50 feet above them https://t.co/zW1u3LAYg0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 16, 2026

8.