Politics fail flybys Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s defence of his shocking seaside flyby stunt was even dumber and more dangerous than the idea itself – 16 full throttle takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated July 17th, 2026

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America continues to try peacock its way through a disastrous second Trump term. The guy puffing his chest out the most might be the most dangerous right now.

Pete Hegseth has taking hypermasculinity to ridiculous new lows recently. First, he announces that he’s going to start injecting American soldiers with testosterone.

Now he’s harassing American beachgoers with dangerously low Blue Angel fighter jet flybys.

Here’s how the White House sees it:

And here’s how everyone else sees it.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, Hegseth appears to be hellbent on continuing the practice. Nothing else could explain this simple response to the controversy:

Twitter had some choice reactions to Hegseth’s insanely dangerous take on patriotism.

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