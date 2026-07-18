Politics donald trump FIFA World Cup 2026

Donald Trump has thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in the England v Argentina game, so that’s a measure of how bad things are for the Three Lions manager

Michael White. Updated July 18th, 2026

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Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in England’s devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina continue to be debated days later. Now the world’s biggest loudmouth – sorry, we mean megaphone – has entered the conversation.

FIFA Peace Prize winner Donald Trump – football expert that he is – weighed in on Tuchel’s controversial defensive strategy while hosting a reception at Trump Tower on Friday.

He said:

“You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic.

“I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.

“We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I’m not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual.”

People online are taking Trump’s comments as a sign of just how bad Tuchel’s plan was for England – and probably how cooked he is now.

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Source: Twitter/X/clashreport