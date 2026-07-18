Donald Trump has thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in the England v Argentina game, so that’s a measure of how bad things are for the Three Lions manager

Politics donald trump FIFA World Cup 2026

Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in England’s devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina continue to be debated days later. Now the world’s biggest loudmouth – sorry, we mean megaphone – has entered the conversation.

FIFA Peace Prize winner Donald Trump – football expert that he is – weighed in on Tuchel’s controversial defensive strategy while hosting a reception at Trump Tower on Friday.

Trump on Harry Kane: I played golf with Harry Kane, and he is a great guy. I think perhaps they made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. They took their best player and put him in defense. That was a bit unusual. pic.twitter.com/yZTfFPqsx9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 17, 2026

He said:

“You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic. “I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence. “We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I’m not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual.”

🚨 President Donald Trump on Thomas Tuchel decisions: “You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, he is Harry Kane… …and maybe England MADE A MISTAKE when they put him as a defensive player”. “They took a lead and they put their best player at defending?” pic.twitter.com/QMW8myXYfp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

People online are taking Trump’s comments as a sign of just how bad Tuchel’s plan was for England – and probably how cooked he is now.

1.

He’s likely just repeating what other people said, but still https://t.co/LpLft0iKby pic.twitter.com/wO7PCDgQOz — AM🇬🇭🇨🇦 (@ATME10_) July 18, 2026

2.

Roasted by Trump, Tuchel now have a new low. — multipurposecleaner (@albertsiman01) July 18, 2026

3.

Good lord… this might be a new low for Tuchel and his lads 😂 https://t.co/xQHxgF9LWs — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) July 18, 2026

4.

Trump lecturing Tuchel about football is not one of the things i thought i would see in 2026. https://t.co/8J4jVzlfwQ — The Football Era (@Footballera0) July 18, 2026

5.

I'd sack Tuchel on the spot only cuz of this. Imagine King Charles says Spurs should've started and ended with Harper instead of Fox https://t.co/sRe3Nj2qQy — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) July 18, 2026

6.

If your tactics are exposed by a man who is president of a nation which calls football 'soccer', then u need to question wtf u r doing. — anonymousunited (@anonymousUTD7) July 18, 2026

7.

imagine somebody who calls football soccer knows this sport better than a certified coach https://t.co/7wbbfomXrh — Skitzo (@theskitzo_) July 18, 2026

8.

Tactical blunder so brutal that even Donald Trump is making sense. https://t.co/5hjqSsCk0V — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 18, 2026

9.

Lmaoo even trump is cooking tuchel for his dumb decisions 💀💀 https://t.co/jw6Q1xi571 — shark (@sharkyy__b) July 18, 2026

10.

You know you’re finished when Donald Trump is teaching you about football 😂😂😂 — 20 Times ™ (@2blus2) July 17, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/clashreport