Politics donald trump FIFA World Cup 2026
Donald Trump has thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in the England v Argentina game, so that’s a measure of how bad things are for the Three Lions manager
Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in England’s devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina continue to be debated days later. Now the world’s biggest loudmouth – sorry, we mean megaphone – has entered the conversation.
FIFA Peace Prize winner Donald Trump – football expert that he is – weighed in on Tuchel’s controversial defensive strategy while hosting a reception at Trump Tower on Friday.
Trump on Harry Kane:
I played golf with Harry Kane, and he is a great guy.
I think perhaps they made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. They took their best player and put him in defense.
That was a bit unusual. pic.twitter.com/yZTfFPqsx9
— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 17, 2026
He said:
“You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic.
“I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.
“We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I’m not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual.”
🚨 President Donald Trump on Thomas Tuchel decisions: “You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, he is Harry Kane…
…and maybe England MADE A MISTAKE when they put him as a defensive player”.
“They took a lead and they put their best player at defending?” pic.twitter.com/QMW8myXYfp
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026
People online are taking Trump’s comments as a sign of just how bad Tuchel’s plan was for England – and probably how cooked he is now.
1.
He’s likely just repeating what other people said, but still https://t.co/LpLft0iKby pic.twitter.com/wO7PCDgQOz
— AM🇬🇭🇨🇦 (@ATME10_) July 18, 2026
2.
Roasted by Trump, Tuchel now have a new low.
— multipurposecleaner (@albertsiman01) July 18, 2026
3.
Good lord… this might be a new low for Tuchel and his lads 😂 https://t.co/xQHxgF9LWs
— Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) July 18, 2026
4.
Trump lecturing Tuchel about football is not one of the things i thought i would see in 2026. https://t.co/8J4jVzlfwQ
— The Football Era (@Footballera0) July 18, 2026
5.
I'd sack Tuchel on the spot only cuz of this. Imagine King Charles says Spurs should've started and ended with Harper instead of Fox https://t.co/sRe3Nj2qQy
— Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) July 18, 2026
6.
If your tactics are exposed by a man who is president of a nation which calls football 'soccer', then u need to question wtf u r doing.
— anonymousunited (@anonymousUTD7) July 18, 2026
7.
imagine somebody who calls football soccer knows this sport better than a certified coach https://t.co/7wbbfomXrh
— Skitzo (@theskitzo_) July 18, 2026
8.
Tactical blunder so brutal that even Donald Trump is making sense. https://t.co/5hjqSsCk0V
— Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 18, 2026
9.
Lmaoo even trump is cooking tuchel for his dumb decisions 💀💀 https://t.co/jw6Q1xi571
— shark (@sharkyy__b) July 18, 2026
10.
You know you’re finished when Donald Trump is teaching you about football 😂😂😂
— 20 Times ™ (@2blus2) July 17, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/clashreport