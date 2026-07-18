The adorable and spookily random viral picture of Lionel Messi with a baby Lamine Yamal is going super viral as people now see it as the GOAT anointing his successor

Social Media FIFA World Cup 2026 lamine yamal lionel messi

It’s World Cup final weekend, where Argentina will face off against Spain in New Jersey on Sunday night.

One of the most anticipated storylines of the match is that it will pit the GOAT Lionel Messi (39) against one of football’s biggest rising stars, Lamine Yamal (19).

And it seems this battle was destined from the start of Yamal’s life.

In 2007, Messi took part in a UNICEF fundraiser photoshoot. And one of the babies chosen – randomly from a draw – was a chubby-cheeked tot…named Lamine Yamal.

The coincidence is so out of this world that UNICEF felt the need to publicly verify it this week.

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot. Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

The Guardian provides more of the background to the picture, which was taken by Joan Monfort.

“The photograph was taken around Christmas 2007. Sport newspaper was putting together a charity calendar on behalf of Barcelona and Unicef, a studio set up in the away dressing room at the Camp Nou. Each player had a month and appeared with a child. Ronaldinho, the star, was July. Messi was January. Lamine Yamal was four months old. His mum, Sheila, had put him into a draw to take part. Monfort got the idea the night before when bathing his daughter, taking a plastic tub and a rubber duck with him. Although the baby was tiny and Messi was timid, with Sheila’s help he got a shot he was happy with.”

Long before they shared the World Cup stage, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal shared a photo. Photographer Joan Monfort captured the now-iconic image nearly 19 years ago during a charity shoot at Barcelona's Camp Nou, when Messi posed with baby Yamal. Now, the two are set to meet… pic.twitter.com/BcpSzuTl3G — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2026

Messi has been asked about the picture a lot this week.

Lionel Messi helped bathe a five-month-old Lamine Yamal as part of a charity photoshoot back in December 2007. It is such an extraordinary coincidence that it scarcely feels believable, Messi admitted on Friday.https://t.co/QbVLx4uYYs pic.twitter.com/e6XZI0VaGy — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 17, 2026

He said:

“That picture with Lamine, it’s something crazy. Life is full of surprises! Now we are facing each other in a final after a photo was taken of us when he was a baby, it’s just insane!”

Of course, “thanks” to AI, people had to get weird about it.

Messi – Yamal

20 años después

Miren hasta el final pic.twitter.com/rZnuWxLxUg — 🅿️elotudísima Al ⏹️ (@PELOTUDISIMA) July 17, 2026

The picture has gone crazy viral all week – here’s a selection of the responses to it.

1.

how do i enter my unborn children in the “get a sponge bath from erling haaland” contest https://t.co/xPu2ZGcygH — charlie blank (@charlieblank_) July 16, 2026

2.

life really does script some wild moments imagine being part of a photoshoot that becomes a piece of football history — Tina (@quwana_thurmond) July 18, 2026

3.

Jimmy breaks down the viral photo of Messi and baby Yamal ahead of the @FIFAWorldCup Finals 👀 #FallonTonight #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/E34v8rkmBt — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 17, 2026

4.

Lamine at 19

He wears the number 19

The worldcup final is on the 19th

And he's going to play against messi 19yrs after being washed by him,Who wore the number 19 back then pic.twitter.com/CMU93Yb7LZ — ICON (@Amberdan6) July 17, 2026

5.

6.

The Messi and baby Lamine photo will never get old 😂 (via @COTM_2) pic.twitter.com/5gs6AvVcwE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 17, 2026

7.

Magical photo by the @FundacioFCB 💙❤️ The story behind this photo 👉 https://t.co/Nzm1L6Ou3h 📸 Joan Monfort (Diari Sport) pic.twitter.com/ukT4XgyNph — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2026

8.

9.

I’ve thought about it, and I think this could well go down as one of the most astonishing photographs in sporting history. https://t.co/9P7TjcmUvl — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) July 17, 2026

10.

This is why I will never stop believing that our destinies are written before we are born cause how else can you explain this ? Everything we do in this life is preordained https://t.co/cXxZbEz00S — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 17, 2026

11.

The kind of PR no amount of money can buy. ❤️ https://t.co/ln0oflRQMG — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 16, 2026

12.

Is this the most incredible thing to happen in sports… ever? https://t.co/yDPbMHvbmc — Kyle Sheldon ⚽️🇺🇸 (@kylesheldon) July 17, 2026

13.

Yamal, son of immigrants (Moroccan dad + Equatorial Guinean mom) growing up in a working class Mataró neighborhood, enters a UNICEF raffle with hundreds of local families competing for a spot.

He wins.

Then, among ~20-25 Barca players in the 2007 calendar shoot, he was randomly… https://t.co/npnl4S4cXq — Solahudeen (@salatech2) July 17, 2026

14.

Seen this pic like a million times and I’m in disbelief every time https://t.co/7wboJSoeFg — B (@utdbrxy) July 17, 2026

15.

This is a prophecy so mindblowingly absurd. The odds of today’s reality unfolding exactly this way are infinitesimal. They are meeting for the first time on the football pitch in a World Cup final. Lamine Yamal. Back then the picture had little meaning. A young Barcelona kid… https://t.co/S8F7CLBOf9 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 16, 2026

16.

You can’t script this 🤯 Nearly 20 years after Lionel Messi held a baby Lamine Yamal in a Barcelona charity photoshoot… they will meet again on the biggest stage of all. pic.twitter.com/oyB0bVNRgI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 15, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/UNICEF