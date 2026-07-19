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38 funniest, loveliest, snarkiest and, yes, most bittersweet things people said about England finishing third place in the World Cup after that wild France game

Michael White. Updated July 19th, 2026

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England fans might be heartbroken about the team’s semi-final exit from the World Cup – but the Three Lions certainly went out with a roar in the third-place play-off on Saturday night.

The team beat France 6-4, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick – becoming just the second England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match, after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final. The only other player to score three against France in the World Cup was Pele in 1958.

Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and man of the tournament Jude Bellingham scored the other three, and this third-placed bronze finish is England men’s best World Cup result since the 1966 win. Bellingham now has seven goals at this World Cup – the most of any England men’s player.

But amid the celebrations come even more questions about Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in the competition, as well as some bittersweet and some snarky comments about what might have been.

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