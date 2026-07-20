Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world

Sport donald trump world cup

To no-one’s surprise anywhere, Donald Trump did his best to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations after they deservedly beat Argentina 1-0 in a frankly rubbish final.

It was the first game at the finals attended by the American president (and his First Lady) and Trump stayed awake long enough to attempt to get in on the winning act as Spain prepared to lift the Fifa World Cup trophy.

Trump on stage with the World Cup Winners pic.twitter.com/c3iQYNfk1s — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2026

And it was down to this Aussie broadcaster unintentionally caught on a hot mic who surely said it best. Sound up!

Australian broadcaster on hot mic after Trump crashes Spain’s World Cup trophy presentation: “They’re gonna edit him out of that” pic.twitter.com/s2vIIw3cgE — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2026

Can someone also edit him out of the White House please?

And these people said it best.

1.

They already did on their website. pic.twitter.com/Crmnza62M3 — Mason (@masonisonx) July 20, 2026

2.

Be nice, he has dementia and doesn't know where he is </3 https://t.co/n9L98ot5TV — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 20, 2026

3.

4.

As they should. Fucker can't let anyone have the spotlight by themselves. — shai shai (@sshai7101) July 20, 2026

5.

6.

Only a loser of the greatest magnitude feels the need to steal a winner's valor. — Ramenti Veritas (@RamentiVeritas) July 20, 2026

7.

8.

I’m so embarrassed to be American at this moment — Junior Deets (@JuniorDeets76) July 20, 2026

9.

America could not have sent a more authentic cultural ambassador than this https://t.co/eZaDHgXuou — grizzy (@Furbeti) July 20, 2026

And just in case anyone was wondering …

The Spain national football team has officially edited Trump out of the trophy presentation. https://t.co/EnhSimsMuI pic.twitter.com/OAYqsIQjj8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 20, 2026

Nailed it.

Source @MeidasTouch