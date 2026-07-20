Sport donald trump world cup

Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2026

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To no-one’s surprise anywhere, Donald Trump did his best to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations after they deservedly beat Argentina 1-0 in a frankly rubbish final.

It was the first game at the finals attended by the American president (and his First Lady) and Trump stayed awake long enough to attempt to get in on the winning act as Spain prepared to lift the Fifa World Cup trophy.

And it was down to this Aussie broadcaster unintentionally caught on a hot mic who surely said it best. Sound up!

Can someone also edit him out of the White House please?

And these people said it best.

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And just in case anyone was wondering …

Nailed it.

Source @MeidasTouch