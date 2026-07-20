Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent

Sport Wayne Rooney world cup

In a World Cup final not exactly overbrimming with highlights – apart from the result, obviously – was Wayne Rooney’s review of the half-time show nobody asked for.

The BBC pundit took an absolutely no-nonsense approach to the Super Bowl-style interruption to events which included Shakira, Madonna, Coldplay among many others, including two World Cup legends in a moon buggy.

That wasn’t on our bingo card 😅 R9 and Ronaldinho drive Madonna through the tunnel for the Half-Time Show 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yy9eFKfz9z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2026

But the best bit was when the BBC’s Gabby Logan asked Rooney for his review.

“What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?” Wayne Rooney: pic.twitter.com/1j6OQap9Yi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

Nailed it.

1.

Wayne Rooney on the half-time show: “I thought it was crap” National hero 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/A6JLy4YVdF — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026

2.

Wayne Rooney on the half-time show. “I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap.” Best commentator on the BBC broadcast & has been the breakout pundit of the tournament. Authentically speaks his mind & knows the modern game. He’s a treasure. pic.twitter.com/EjaueqVHTQ — Adam (@AdamJoseph) July 19, 2026

3.

Rooney speaking for the whole nation 😂 — CJ (@cj_feed) July 19, 2026

4.

Wayne Rooney clearly wasn’t a fan of the halftime show… what a hero 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/YlSEgqCp9R — Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) July 19, 2026

5.

Couldn’t be more correct with the pre recorded shite — bfc (@bfcseth) July 19, 2026

6.

“What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?” Wayne Rooney: “I thought it was crap.” Wayne Rooney speaks for the entire world. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/zDqGkpqAv7 — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) July 19, 2026

7.