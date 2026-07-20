Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent
In a World Cup final not exactly overbrimming with highlights – apart from the result, obviously – was Wayne Rooney’s review of the half-time show nobody asked for.
The BBC pundit took an absolutely no-nonsense approach to the Super Bowl-style interruption to events which included Shakira, Madonna, Coldplay among many others, including two World Cup legends in a moon buggy.
That wasn’t on our bingo card 😅
R9 and Ronaldinho drive Madonna through the tunnel for the Half-Time Show 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yy9eFKfz9z
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2026
But the best bit was when the BBC’s Gabby Logan asked Rooney for his review.
“What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?”
Wayne Rooney: pic.twitter.com/1j6OQap9Yi
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026
Nailed it.
1.
Wayne Rooney on the half-time show:
“I thought it was crap”
National hero 😂🏴 pic.twitter.com/A6JLy4YVdF
— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026
2.
Wayne Rooney on the half-time show. “I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap.”
Best commentator on the BBC broadcast & has been the breakout pundit of the tournament. Authentically speaks his mind & knows the modern game. He’s a treasure. pic.twitter.com/EjaueqVHTQ
— Adam (@AdamJoseph) July 19, 2026
3.
Rooney speaking for the whole nation 😂
— CJ (@cj_feed) July 19, 2026
4.
Wayne Rooney clearly wasn’t a fan of the halftime show… what a hero 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/YlSEgqCp9R
— Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) July 19, 2026
5.
Couldn’t be more correct with the pre recorded shite
— bfc (@bfcseth) July 19, 2026
6.
“What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?”
Wayne Rooney: “I thought it was crap.”
Wayne Rooney speaks for the entire world. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/zDqGkpqAv7
— James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) July 19, 2026
7.
This is definitely gonna be the first and last ever World Cup halftime show😭😭
— mnwrites (@mnwrites123) July 19, 2026