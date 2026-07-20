Sport Wayne Rooney world cup

Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2026

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In a World Cup final not exactly overbrimming with highlights – apart from the result, obviously – was Wayne Rooney’s review of the half-time show nobody asked for.

The BBC pundit took an absolutely no-nonsense approach to the Super Bowl-style interruption to events which included Shakira, Madonna, Coldplay among many others, including two World Cup legends in a moon buggy.

But the best bit was when the BBC’s Gabby Logan asked Rooney for his review.

Nailed it.

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