‘What’s the fastest you’ve seen someone quit a job?’ – 17 people who handed in their notice with record-breaking speed

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s a common experience to start a job and realise it’s not all that. But most people grind it out while looking for something new instead of instantly walking away.

Not everyone is this cautious though. According to the findings of hereagain8674, some people think nothing of handing in their notice at the first opportunity and heading for the door. And we know this because they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the fastest you’ve seen someone quit a job?’

Blink and you’ll miss these top replies…

1.

‘Me—I quit a job after one day. It was for a health insurance company and my first day was just walking around to random businesses and trying to sell them insurance. Fucking hated it’

-Happy_Foundation_553

2.

‘Got a job in some type of packaging facility, my job that day was to put paper pamphlets on a conveyor belt. Was about 20 actions a min for 8 hours, was the most mind numbing activity I’ve done in my life. Quit after the first day, had dreams for about a week setting paper on the conveyor belt.’

-Mediocre_Dance602

3.

‘Guy started in our kitchen and walked out after 1 hour maybe 30 min’

-Terrible_Move3756

4.

‘A former co-worker quit a job before lunch. He was a hardware engineer and they more or less lied about the work he’d be doing. He came in, saw that his actual job was going to be nothing like what they told him, and quit.’

-lurgi

5.

‘3 hours, I was on a welding crew in a shipyard. Got a new guy one day, three hours later we found his toolbag and helmet in the corner of the job he was supposed to be welding on. Didn’t even tell the boss. He wrote on the bulkhead with his tools….. I quit!!!’

-feefaafoofomm

6.

‘Third day. Left for lunch and never came back. He left his computer unlocked and everyone went through his shit after he left, the emails were apparently hilarious. ‘He was emailing a previous coworker and they went from Monday’s “excited to be here” to Wednesday morning “I’ve made a horrible mistake”, he didn’t even officially tell anyone he was quitting either.’

-General_Alfalfa6339

7.

’15 minutes. I showed him where he was working, told one of the other people to show him the ropes. He walked past me on his way out.’

-geth1962

8.

‘I quit mid-shift when I was waiting tables once. That GM was an idiot and there was no way I was going back. I told them to put their side work in their jail purse.’

-Boltsfan1234

9.