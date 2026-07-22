‘What’s one free website that genuinely made your life easier?’ – 21 actually useful corners of the internet

Science r/AskReddit technology

Where once it seemed to promise a technological utopia, the internet increasingly feels like something which is changing the world for the worse. Social media certainly isn’t doing anyone any favours.

But, it turns out that all is not lost, and having a miniature computer in your hand 24/7 can actually be a good thing.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Ill-Blueberry-7768 posed this question…

What’s one free website that genuinely made your life easier?

And lots of people chimed in with the sites and pages that are a positive influence on the world, like these…

1.

‘Photopea. It is basically a free browser based Photoshop, so you do not have to download software or pay for a subscription just to make a quick edit.’

–MalanoMan

2.

‘Google Flights. Saved me hundreds of dollars just by showing me that flying out on a Tuesday instead of Friday cuts the price in half. The price graph thing alone is worth it.’

–Overall-Garden-8543

3.

‘I Love PDF.’

–forexroyalempres

4.

‘Have I Been Pwned.

Security researcher (renowned and trusted in the industry) runs this site that lets you know if your credentials have been in any leaks.’

–cowboyecosse

5.

‘I learned to cook, fix stuff, and even speak basic Spanish, all thanks to YouTube.’

–N0_F1nger

6.

‘Archive.org. Saved me more than once when some manual or old forum answer disappeared and I was sitting there mad at a dead link.’

–MidwestTroy92

7.

www.justtherecipe.com

Specifically for sharing recipes and not driving the recipient nuts with long blog posts.’

–sha1shroom

8.

‘Etymonline. If you’re a word nerd it’s gold.’

–sunbearimon

9.

‘wolframalpha helped me solve a random math problem after 20 mins of confusion on a test and it felt like cheating but yeah it works.’

–ShotShoe

10.

‘Sketchdaily, if you’re trying to practice drawing this site is a literal godsend. Thousands of reference images, timer available for quick figure drawings, all completely free

11.

‘Sketchdaily, if you’re trying to practice drawing this site is a literal godsend. Thousands of reference images, timer available for quick figure drawings, all completely free.’

–drainedguava