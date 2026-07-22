Celebrity hollywood

Jennifer Garner on the absolute weirdness of being followed by photographers day and night for basically forever is a genuine jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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We’re no fans of the paparazzi and their especially privacy-invading practices, but we hadn’t appreciated quite how weird it is for celebrities to be followed by them day and night until we watched this.

It’s Jennifer Garner talking on the ‘Shut up, Evan’ podcast – no, us neither – about her experience and when we say it’s a proper jaw-dropper, we really mean it.

The absolute weirdness of it.

Here’s a longer clip …

… and here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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