Jennifer Garner on the absolute weirdness of being followed by photographers day and night for basically forever is a genuine jaw-dropper

Celebrity hollywood

We’re no fans of the paparazzi and their especially privacy-invading practices, but we hadn’t appreciated quite how weird it is for celebrities to be followed by them day and night until we watched this.

It’s Jennifer Garner talking on the ‘Shut up, Evan’ podcast – no, us neither – about her experience and when we say it’s a proper jaw-dropper, we really mean it.

Don’t mean to be hyperbolic but this is genuinely one of the most compelling things I’ve ever heard a famous person say about surviving paparazzi-driven celebrity culture my jaw is kind of on the ground. pic.twitter.com/apOjm4Z5XL — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) July 22, 2026

The absolute weirdness of it.

Here’s a longer clip …

Jennifer Garner reveals the hard truths of living with the paparazzi ️: Shut Up Evan, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/QFcZsgaqcf — Netflix (@netflix) July 21, 2026

… and here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

there’s so much to unpack about being harassed by someone for so long that they become a familiar comfort when a new threat comes along https://t.co/ihjXEMBDO2 — (@saintmauds) July 22, 2026

2.

a more than platonic, less than romantic, more personal than a colleague, more fraught than a life partner kinda-relationship is a fascinating, underexplored dynamic of modern life, and paparazzo-celebrity is a really interesting prism for that — caleb (@cay_lub) July 22, 2026

3.

People don’t like to hear about it because of the obvious privilege attached, but from my research it’s genuinely one of the most bizarro experiences with little regard for the humans being stalked Anyway I wrote a book about it! https://t.co/aWxokREp0G https://t.co/hVNDjpiO2T — AB (@AlannaBennett) July 22, 2026

4.

oh my god this is its own movie waiting to happen — ❀ (@karma_gardener) July 22, 2026

5.

This is so candid and fascinating. https://t.co/bGW1KtrMcu — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) July 21, 2026

6.