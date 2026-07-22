Donald Trump was asked what he will do about his claims China meddled in the 2020 election and his answer was the new dictionary definition of ‘spineless’

Politics china donald trump elections

Last week, Donald Trump made a formal announcement in front of any media still willing to spread his blatant lies. (Many major American news channels refused to even cover the event for fear of validating unsubstantiated claims.)

At the announcement, the President of the United States vowed to punish China for their supposed interference in the 2020 Presidential election.

Nobody believed him and everyone wanted to know why he was taking time of out his schedule to contest 6 year old voting results that have been verified multiple times by multiple governing bodies.

That being said, if Trump did find the 2020 claims of election interference to be valid, surely he’d act on them, right? That’s what one reporter dared to push back on.

Here’s how Trump responded:

Q: Are you planning to impose consequences for what you announced about them meddling in The 2020 election? TRUMP: It took place a long time ago. I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, we do things to them too. pic.twitter.com/OxNElA7LLt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

So to clarify, Trump has ground-breaking information pointing to China stealing the 2020 election away but it was so long ago he doesn’t care anymore.

Twitter was more than a little suspicious with Trump’s 180 degree turn away from the story.

1.

Trump just revealed the playbook. He doesn’t care about punishing them because it’s all a narrative to try and steal the midterms. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) July 21, 2026

2.

Imagine spending years selling outrage only to shrug when you’re finally asked about consequences. Donald Trump really thinks you MAGAs are dumb af, and he’s right. https://t.co/GvptYuWgfz — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 21, 2026

3.

No consequences because speech was just a political stunt. He’s welcoming Xi to the US in a couple months and will roll out the golden carpet for the Red leader. https://t.co/ygm1O0zbf3 — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) July 21, 2026

4.

This nonsense warranted a prime time address to the nation but not a response to China? He should be forced to pay the networks for air time since this was nothing more than an infomercial for his Save America Act scam. https://t.co/biXOov9g0T — Warren (@swd2) July 21, 2026

5.

Translation: No. I dont wanna actually do anything. Just bitch about it. — Treymond Green be wildin’ 🖕🏽😤 (@TreyPfromCali) July 21, 2026

6.

China gets a pass for election meddling while Canada gets threats of tariffs for a natural disaster that has caused wildfire smoke to cross the border. Hope America finds a way out of the clusterfuck that @realDonaldTrump has created. — RKAtkinson (@RK_Atkinson) July 21, 2026

7.