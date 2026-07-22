Politics china donald trump elections

Donald Trump was asked what he will do about his claims China meddled in the 2020 election and his answer was the new dictionary definition of ‘spineless’

Saul Hutson. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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Last week, Donald Trump made a formal announcement in front of any media still willing to spread his blatant lies. (Many major American news channels refused to even cover the event for fear of validating unsubstantiated claims.)

At the announcement, the President of the United States vowed to punish China for their supposed interference in the 2020 Presidential election.

Nobody believed him and everyone wanted to know why he was taking time of out his schedule to contest 6 year old voting results that have been verified multiple times by multiple governing bodies.

That being said, if Trump did find the 2020 claims of election interference to be valid, surely he’d act on them, right? That’s what one reporter dared to push back on.

Here’s how Trump responded:

So to clarify, Trump has ground-breaking information pointing to China stealing the 2020 election away but it was so long ago he doesn’t care anymore.

Twitter was more than a little suspicious with Trump’s 180 degree turn away from the story.

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