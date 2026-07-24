US AOC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just totally nailed why Trump is ramping up the ‘Communist threat’ and it’s an important, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated July 24th, 2026

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As you may have seen elsewhere, it appears to have become a new tactic of Trump and his cohorts everywhere to constantly wang on about the ‘Communist threat’ to the American way of life.

Not just from abroad but on its very shores! Except when they say Communist, what they really mean is anyone who dares disagree with the Maga cult.

And no-one deconstructs this better than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two minutes or so from the estimable Democratic congresswoman (and 2028 presidential candidate?) which isn’t just well done, it’s nothing short of essential.

Nailed it.

And here are just a few of the many resposnes it prompted.

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But don’t just take AOC’s word for it …

READ MORE

The editor of the Economist just magnificently owned Elon Musk over his UK ‘civil war’ claims and it’s 2 minutes exceptionally well spent

Source @Acyn