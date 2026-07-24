Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just totally nailed why Trump is ramping up the ‘Communist threat’ and it’s an important, essential watch

US AOC

As you may have seen elsewhere, it appears to have become a new tactic of Trump and his cohorts everywhere to constantly wang on about the ‘Communist threat’ to the American way of life.

Trump says communists are trying to blow up Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/rh7y9KPPGR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2026

Not just from abroad but on its very shores! Except when they say Communist, what they really mean is anyone who dares disagree with the Maga cult.

And no-one deconstructs this better than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two minutes or so from the estimable Democratic congresswoman (and 2028 presidential candidate?) which isn’t just well done, it’s nothing short of essential.

Reporter: Isn’t there concern that this slippery slope to socialism inevitably ends up as full-blown communism? AOC: I mean, no. I think that’s very silly. We can’t even raise the minimum wage. Do they really think communism is going to happen? No. They’re trying to scare people… pic.twitter.com/RiFhqpwd6T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

Nailed it.

And here are just a few of the many resposnes it prompted.

1.

Sorry to haters on the right and on the left but this is an A+ political answer. https://t.co/9lgcMr9f3t — Always Be Primarying🌹 (@ideologicalized) July 23, 2026

2.

I’m not really a fire siren emoji type of poster but this is a good clip that takes on the “communism” narrative from Republicans/Fox/Trump. https://t.co/0008KCeXLO — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

3.

She has come a very, very long way in seven years. One of the Democrats very best voices. — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) July 23, 2026

4.

It’s insane that the Republican line about AOC is that she’s “just a bartender” when she has a far better understanding of policy than they do. https://t.co/68xMZ76ys5 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 23, 2026

5.

Let’s check in with Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Happiest countries in the world. — Susan (@CriticSusan) July 23, 2026

6.

She’s so fucking good at this https://t.co/Ichseg32TX — Nicole. (@ltWasRed) July 23, 2026

7.

“Is there concern the slippery slope to socialism ends up full-blown communism?”😵‍💫 🔥@AOC: “No that’s silly. We can’t even raise the wage, you think communism will happen? They’re scaring ppl so we don’t talk about 🌎 having guaranteed health care.” pic.twitter.com/rLfJA7h8Pa — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 23, 2026

8.

I wanna live in the timeline where she’s our president. — iO☆ (@FireflyInTokyo) July 23, 2026

But don’t just take AOC’s word for it …

Same as it ever was. pic.twitter.com/zwwd8c84Vu — Jack Miller III (@jackUSAmiller) July 23, 2026

READ MORE

The editor of the Economist just magnificently owned Elon Musk over his UK ‘civil war’ claims and it’s 2 minutes exceptionally well spent

Source @Acyn