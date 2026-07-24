Jesse Watters said men don’t want educated women because they’re bitter, angry and ugly, and got owned into next week – 16 savage clapbacks

US Jesse watters misogyny

Fox News presenter and mega Maga Jesse Watters has taken time out of his busy schedule of declaring what things aren’t masculine (using a straw, crossing your legs, voting for women) to launch an all-out assault on educated women.

Watters: I want to talk about these college-educated, downwardly mobile women, because it’s mostly women… You’re going to become bitter because you are single, and if you are a woman, men don’t care if you have a Ph.D. So you are going to get angry, and then you are going to get… pic.twitter.com/I9tSH9fsIg — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

As you can imagine, Watters’ latest misogynistic diatribe didn’t go down too well.

1.

Fox's Jesse Watters says Democratic women with graduate degrees are "resentful and ugly." Unlike Jesse who's using enough moisturizer, hair dye and makeup to get a lifetime discount at CVS pic.twitter.com/CaX2OAzBXj — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 23, 2026

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get a PhD to protect yourself girlies https://t.co/FNZKbGUC4I pic.twitter.com/CyxOHzPaKi — Dr Juliette McIntyre (@juliettemm) July 23, 2026

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Women should not educate themselves too much because " Men don't care if you have a Ph.D", according to Trump groupie on Fox News. #cdnpoli #uspoli https://t.co/uk00u7Zakb — Annie Dufour (@anniedufour99) July 23, 2026

4.

Seriously @FoxNews you need to fire Watters. Half of America are women and he continues to say demeaning and violent statements about us. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) July 23, 2026

5.

Jesse Watters left his first wife, Noelle, in 2018 after he admitted to having an extramarital affair with Emma DiGiovine, a 25-year-old associate producer on his show. pic.twitter.com/zeBE8ybR3m — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 23, 2026

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It's amazing his female co-workers put up with this fucking pig — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) July 23, 2026

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Small/weak men are scared of smart women – Jesse is a small/weak man — ColoradoMick (@ColoradoBucFan) July 23, 2026

9.

As a divorced woman

I’m much happier

I make more money

I own my own apartment

I never want to get married again. I know dozens of women like myself. I also know men who are much happier divorced than they were married. Marriage can be wonderful it can also be terrible. 🤣 https://t.co/gZ0aSpyEmO — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 23, 2026

10.

@JesseBWatters apparently cannot conceive of a female who doesn't define her self-worth by her attachment to a man. pic.twitter.com/QEFIZql0xE — Grace Alexander (@GraceAl38236563) July 23, 2026

11.

Women famously get PhDs to impress men 🙄 https://t.co/QFgaD90ICA — Iron Daisy 🌼 (@TheIronDaisy) July 23, 2026

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Oh my god these people are so stupid. Smart, educated, middle aged women with bad attitudes get married every day. https://t.co/TfSSAl7lXC — War Witch will hold this territory (@HRHTish) July 23, 2026

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Interesting.. he seems bitter, all he does is talk about others being bitter https://t.co/gl2DAW5hEA — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) July 23, 2026

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These guys really hate women and education, don’t they? https://t.co/OqNmJQygqY — Max Heady (@MaxHeadyUtah) July 23, 2026

15.

“Take it from me, I left my wife for a 25 year old associate of mine when I was almost 40. Girls, you too can become a home wrecker and meet a spineless scumbag like myself” — Bubba Jeffy (@bubbajeffysuga) July 23, 2026

16.

Could he be any more disrespectful about women. How does his wife even look at him. — joe (@joe84067734) July 23, 2026

Disgusting but fitting.

One time, my dog ate her own shit, then she puked out the shit she ate. Then she ate her shit-vomit before I could grab her. When, I took her for a walk, she shat out her shit-vomit. That's what Jesse Waters is. Shat-out shit vomit. https://t.co/uw6FSEoJNW — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 23, 2026

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Jesse Watters warned women to be ‘careful’ of American soldiers pumped up on testosterone and for women everywhere it was no laughing matter

Source Acyn Image Screengrab