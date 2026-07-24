US Jesse watters misogyny

Jesse Watters said men don’t want educated women because they’re bitter, angry and ugly, and got owned into next week – 16 savage clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 24th, 2026

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Fox News presenter and mega Maga Jesse Watters has taken time out of his busy schedule of declaring what things aren’t masculine (using a straw, crossing your legs, voting for women) to launch an all-out assault on educated women.

As you can imagine, Watters’ latest misogynistic diatribe didn’t go down too well.

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Disgusting but fitting.

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Jesse Watters warned women to be ‘careful’ of American soldiers pumped up on testosterone and for women everywhere it was no laughing matter

Source Acyn Image Screengrab