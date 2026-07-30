Celebrity Richard ayoade

23 favourite times the great Richard Ayoade made our day better on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

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The great Richard Ayoade is magnificent in everything he does, from acting (Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, The IT Crowd) to presenting (Travel Man, Crystal Maze), from writing (Ayoade on Top, The Book That No-One Wanted to Read) to directing (Submarine, The Double) to that thing about trying not to laugh on Prime.

But that’s enough credits – what is this, IMDb?

He’s also got a book out – quite a few, by the looks of it – and is going on tour.

So what better excuse do we need to round up 23 of our favourite times he made us smile on Twitter.

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