Donald Trump chose Lindsey Graham’s eulogy to have an unprecedented attack of honesty at the senator’s expense

US donald trump

With friends like Donald Trump, the late Senator Lindsey Graham had absolutely no need for an enemy.

At the memorial for the South Carolina Republican, who died suddenly two weeks ago, Trump couldn’t keep his eyes open – and we don’t mean because he was so caught up in prayer.

Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral pic.twitter.com/JIoVTLUDwo — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026

Judging by the face of the man behind him, he may have been overdoing the baked beans.

look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there pic.twitter.com/zXQt3oU37D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026

Perhaps foolishly, they allowed the president to say the eulogy, and he veered from the time-honoured tradition of painting a flawless picture of the deceased.

Trump takes issue with the Lindsey Graham eulogy he's reading: "Virtually everyone liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second." pic.twitter.com/L5JwAXxWi0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026

It clearly offended Trump’s narcissistic little soul too much to make it seem as though somebody else were perfect. To be fair to him, it was a rare foray into honesty.

1.

Lindsey sold whatever shreds of a soul he had to an evil asshole who couldn’t even manage to eulogize him kindly. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 28, 2026

2.

Imagine dying and Trump uses your funeral to workshop crowd material. — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 28, 2026

3.

Lindsey Graham deserves this https://t.co/FlLGaAfJsf — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 28, 2026

4.

He cared so much about Lindsey he didn’t read his prepared remarks before the funeral https://t.co/ogPa5JKxn5 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 28, 2026

5.

I love how @realDonaldTrump is such a stickler for accuracy https://t.co/kpNlFqyCA5 — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) July 28, 2026

6.

This may be the first time Trump has told the truth https://t.co/iyItqGFNUI — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 28, 2026

7.

I feel like if you get Trump to speak at your family’s member’s funeral that it’s kinda on you at this point Like what do you think is gonna happen https://t.co/rQprmRjbBE — Khem Birch Society (@NBABabySecret) July 28, 2026

8.

HOLY SHIT: Trump STOPS delivering Lindsey Graham’s eulogy because he doesn’t like its only about Graham. "Virtually everyone liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second." Yikes. pic.twitter.com/xAFRBLSBi8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2026

9.

Trump’s narcissism and need for attention is so off the hook that he is jealous of the corpse. https://t.co/SK8FZBH6mb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2026

10.

How much more of this batshit craziness can this nation take? https://t.co/BGB4ZRUh1x — Jerry Mander (@realpublicius) July 28, 2026

11.

A eulogy for Lindsey Graham apparently had one fatal flaw: it was about Lindsey Graham. So, Trump stopped reading and went off-script. Even in death, Graham couldn't get five uninterrupted minutes in the spotlight. That's a hell of a final insult. https://t.co/dt2QgpmpJ3 — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) July 28, 2026

12.

13.

Who lives, who dies, who tells your story… https://t.co/EMNqr7rGyJ — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 28, 2026

14.

Who SAYS that at a memorial?! He's out of his mind, out of his depth, and should be out of a job. https://t.co/ylWQ6AYD7m — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) July 28, 2026

15.

So who would ever do this at someone's funeral??

Sounds like his own will be fair game ‍♀️ https://t.co/ZvSzUIYnRk — Dame Ali J (@AliJune_22) July 28, 2026

16.

First thing to make me laugh in 3 days https://t.co/FSBg5bc0D5 — Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon) July 28, 2026

With Trump appearing to be on rally territory, someone made this comment.

How long until trump starts talking about winning the war in Iran, the dumocrats and transgender for everyone? — Mason (@masonisonx) July 28, 2026

Close.

Trump eulogizes Lindsey Graham: "He was extremely hawkish. I will tell you, he never saw a war that he didn't like." pic.twitter.com/D1CLgai4KO — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 28, 2026

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Donald Trump tried to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth and it was a mission failed supremely successfully

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