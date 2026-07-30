US donald trump

Donald Trump chose Lindsey Graham’s eulogy to have an unprecedented attack of honesty at the senator’s expense

Poke Reporter. Updated July 30th, 2026

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With friends like Donald Trump, the late Senator Lindsey Graham had absolutely no need for an enemy.

At the memorial for the South Carolina Republican, who died suddenly two weeks ago, Trump couldn’t keep his eyes open – and we don’t mean because he was so caught up in prayer.

Judging by the face of the man behind him, he may have been overdoing the baked beans.

Perhaps foolishly, they allowed the president to say the eulogy, and he veered from the time-honoured tradition of painting a flawless picture of the deceased.

It clearly offended Trump’s narcissistic little soul too much to make it seem as though somebody else were perfect. To be fair to him, it was a rare foray into honesty.

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With Trump appearing to be on rally territory, someone made this comment.

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Image Wikimedia Commons Screengrab