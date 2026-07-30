People shared the things that ‘sound like complete BS but are actually true’ – 19 jaw to the floor revelations

Life reddit wtf

Now it might just be us but we’ll be sticking a few of these facts into our pocket to amaze our friends and family with later. And if they don’t respond with ‘Absolute BS!’ or something similar then we’ll be mildly disappointed.

It all started after HorseFacedDipShit had a question for their fellow Redditors.

‘What sounds like complete bullshit but is actually true?’

And the fascinating facts – strange but true! Well, probably true! – came pouring in. We’ve read them all so you don’t have to – actually, that is BS – and here are our 19 favourites.

1.

’14 years before the Titanic sank, a fictional story was written by a man named Morgan Robertson.

‘In the story, the ship was described as the largest ever built at the time (same as the Titanic), it was also woefully short on lifeboats, and it also struck an iceberg and sank.

‘The ship in the story was also a triple screw propeller liner, and it was named the Titan.’

Professional-Tower76

2.

‘Clouds weigh hundreds of thousands of pounds.’

TheSuccessfulMishap

3.

‘If sound could travel through space, the roar of the sun would be deafening even though it’s 93M miles away.’

cubs_070816

4.

‘Orcas are natural predators of moose.

‘In Alaska the moose swim between islands. Orcas nab ’em.’

FormalChicken

5.

‘There were mammoths after the great pyramids were built for 500 years.’

bobshammer

6.

‘For women giving birth to twins, the longest recorded time between the first twin being born and the second is 90 days.’

tychobrahesmoose

7.

‘Sharks have existed on earth for longer than trees have.’

TheBiggestWOMP

8.

‘There are more tigers in captivity in the US than in the wild worldwide.’

Chaplings

9.

‘1 day on Venus is longer than 1 year on Venus.

‘Edit: Clarification – It takes Venus 225 Earth days to complete 1 revolution around the sun. However, its rotation is so slow, that 1 Venusian day takes 243 Earth days to complete.’

Arch3591

10.

‘I love telling this one.

‘During WW2 there was a Dutch ship in the Indonesia area that was surrounded by Japanese warships. They couldn’t fight back because they were heavily outgunned and outnumbers, but they also couldn’t surrender because, well, because it’s Japan in WW2.’

‘So what do they do?

‘They put up a bunch of inflatables and disguises, cut all their engines, and pretend to be a tiny island.

‘And it worked.’

Lee-Key-Bottoms