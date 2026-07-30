Weird World ikea

This guy’s tale of how he became obsessed with the fake windows at Ikea went wildly viral and it’s just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Next time you go to Ikea there is absolutely no way you will not immediately think of this tale of a man who became obsessed with the fake windows at the Swedish flat pack giant.

Specifically, the lighting behind the windows and why it’s different in one in-store set-ups than it did in others.

But that’s enough from us because no-one tells it better than the man himself in a post that went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @materialcritic who said: ‘Plato gets banned from Ikea.’

So, so good, that. And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2