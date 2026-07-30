This guy’s tale of how he became obsessed with the fake windows at Ikea went wildly viral and it’s just magnificent
Next time you go to Ikea there is absolutely no way you will not immediately think of this tale of a man who became obsessed with the fake windows at the Swedish flat pack giant.
Specifically, the lighting behind the windows and why it’s different in one in-store set-ups than it did in others.
But that’s enough from us because no-one tells it better than the man himself in a post that went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @materialcritic who said: ‘Plato gets banned from Ikea.’
So, so good, that. And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
1.
If anyone has £750k to burn, I’d like to turn this man’s story into a movie. https://t.co/qtQJmUvRNr
— Josh Otten (@ordinarytings) July 29, 2026
2.
This guy could have a great career in marketing/design psychology if he tried
— Global Symbol of Destiny (@direcrap) July 29, 2026
3.
he’s dangerously close to working out he’s in the truman show
— chests (@chests) July 29, 2026
4.
seeing how people reacted to him is pissing me off. i wish people like this interacted with me everyone is too fucking boring. i would 110% indulge and encourage his research and he would be my favorite customer
— scarab (@coleopsidae) July 29, 2026
5.
This is a classic case of “actually the megacorp should hire this guy and put him at a pay grade above anyone in the actual store”
— ~bollet-polpub (@apodictish) July 29, 2026
6.
They hated him because he spoke the truth
— The Mirrored Captain (@mirroredcaptain) July 29, 2026