Liam Gallagher has just won ‘Pun of the Week’ with his supersonic reply to this inquisitive fan

Celebrity liam gallagher oasis

When he’s not busy being a rock ‘n’ roll star, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has a nice little sideline in Twitter comebacks, such as this recent reply to a Mexican football fan during the World Cup.

And now with his latest reply to a tweet, this time coming from a fan account, he’s only gone and knocked it out of the park again. Here’s the tweet from penny, sharing a pic of Liam lounging on a private jet holding one of his Adidas SPZLs to his ear. Nope, no idea why.

Here’s the tweet.

would love to know who he was calling pic.twitter.com/5xqbJ4bxuJ — penny ☆ (@shakermakerxo) July 29, 2026

And here’s the glorious reply.

My personal trainer — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2026

Got a standing ovation from basically the entire internet.

1.

If the music thing doesn't workout…..comedy is calling. — Deborah Stevens (@DS_BrumieCanuck) July 29, 2026

2.

Now that’s fucking funny — FedUp (@MagaHawaii) July 29, 2026

3.

Top Patter, Liam. — S⅔ (@StyoorT) July 29, 2026

4.

Liam, that's a gift to the Internet Cracking reply — Bairdy (@dickiebaird) July 29, 2026

5.

And the internet was won. Nice while it lasted. — Lee Clayson (@ClaysonLee) July 29, 2026

6.

brilliant!! — Mike Just Tweeted Bop Bop!! ❤️ (@MikeyTaylor92) July 29, 2026

7.

Dad joke final boss https://t.co/mfZzSi8frQ — sloane !! (@liamonlovechild) July 29, 2026

8.

A dad joke from LG. As you fucking were https://t.co/kOMPxL3Uau — Brke (@broccolifields) July 29, 2026

9.

10.

I’m here all week https://t.co/OcePAYphUf — Grahame Penney (@gpenney2009) July 29, 2026

11.

this man should have been a comic Liam, it’s not too late to start a stand up side hustle https://t.co/iEu8T229qA — Gregory D.™ (@mellowshiva) July 29, 2026

12.

Phenomenal Da joke. Is there nothing this man can’t do? https://t.co/nKtzB283ry — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) July 29, 2026

READ MORE

Richard Hammond got caught speeding and it sent this absolutely savage Frankie Boyle gag wildly viral all over again

Source liamgallagher