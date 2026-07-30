Celebrity liam gallagher oasis

Liam Gallagher has just won ‘Pun of the Week’ with his supersonic reply to this inquisitive fan

David Harris. Updated July 30th, 2026

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When he’s not busy being a rock ‘n’ roll star, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has a nice little sideline in Twitter comebacks, such as this recent reply to a Mexican football fan during the World Cup.

And now with his latest reply to a tweet, this time coming from a fan account, he’s only gone and knocked it out of the park again. Here’s the tweet from penny, sharing a pic of Liam lounging on a private jet holding one of his Adidas SPZLs to his ear. Nope, no idea why.

Here’s the tweet.

And here’s the glorious reply.

Got a standing ovation from basically the entire internet.

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