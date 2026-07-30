Celebrity liam gallagher oasis
Liam Gallagher has just won ‘Pun of the Week’ with his supersonic reply to this inquisitive fan
When he’s not busy being a rock ‘n’ roll star, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has a nice little sideline in Twitter comebacks, such as this recent reply to a Mexican football fan during the World Cup.
And now with his latest reply to a tweet, this time coming from a fan account, he’s only gone and knocked it out of the park again. Here’s the tweet from penny, sharing a pic of Liam lounging on a private jet holding one of his Adidas SPZLs to his ear. Nope, no idea why.
Here’s the tweet.
would love to know who he was calling pic.twitter.com/5xqbJ4bxuJ
— penny ☆ (@shakermakerxo) July 29, 2026
And here’s the glorious reply.
My personal trainer
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2026
Got a standing ovation from basically the entire internet.
1.
If the music thing doesn't workout…..comedy is calling.
— Deborah Stevens (@DS_BrumieCanuck) July 29, 2026
2.
Now that’s fucking funny
— FedUp (@MagaHawaii) July 29, 2026
3.
Top Patter, Liam.
— S⅔ (@StyoorT) July 29, 2026
4.
Liam, that's a gift to the Internet
Cracking reply
— Bairdy (@dickiebaird) July 29, 2026
5.
And the internet was won. Nice while it lasted.
— Lee Clayson (@ClaysonLee) July 29, 2026
6.
brilliant!!
— Mike Just Tweeted Bop Bop!! ❤️ (@MikeyTaylor92) July 29, 2026
7.
Dad joke final boss https://t.co/mfZzSi8frQ
— sloane !! (@liamonlovechild) July 29, 2026
8.
A dad joke from LG. As you fucking were https://t.co/kOMPxL3Uau
— Brke (@broccolifields) July 29, 2026
9.
Undefeated https://t.co/OrhZtK0rAH
— Steven Taylor (@stevietequila) July 29, 2026
10.
I’m here all week https://t.co/OcePAYphUf
— Grahame Penney (@gpenney2009) July 29, 2026
11.
this man should have been a comic
Liam, it’s not too late to start a stand up side hustle https://t.co/iEu8T229qA
— Gregory D.™ (@mellowshiva) July 29, 2026
12.
Phenomenal Da joke. Is there nothing this man can’t do? https://t.co/nKtzB283ry
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) July 29, 2026
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Source liamgallagher