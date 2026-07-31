Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 31st, 2026

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Happy Friday, to those who get some sort of a weekend off, and commiserations to those who don’t.

As ever, we’ve been trawling the nicer parts of Twitter to find funny stuff, and it’s been a good haul.

If you spot something that makes you laugh, spread it about and share the love.

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