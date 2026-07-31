Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Happy Friday, to those who get some sort of a weekend off, and commiserations to those who don’t.

As ever, we’ve been trawling the nicer parts of Twitter to find funny stuff, and it’s been a good haul.

If you spot something that makes you laugh, spread it about and share the love.

1.

eggs watching the rest of the fridge from their private balcony pic.twitter.com/6b4f4vzO3z — naiive (@naiivememe) July 27, 2026

2.

starting a social media site where every new user automatically follows me so i can say people love me — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 26, 2026

3.

If anybody wants to know why Gen X is always mad, it's because they had to replace their record collections with a tape collection that they had to replace with a CD collection that they had to replace with an MP3 collection, and now they need a subscription to listen to music — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) July 25, 2026

4.

I used to sneak out of my house to go to parties. Now I sneak out of parties to go to my house. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 25, 2026

5.

sometimes my ear gets super red and hot but i never asked a doctor because i know it’s just Heated Ear Syndrome, a condition i invented the first time my ear got super red and hot — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) July 27, 2026

6.

One minute you’re young and wild, the next you’re constantly being told your phone torch is turned on. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 28, 2026

7.

me: I’m not interested, but you should go talk to my neighbor Mark salesman: does he want solar? me: no, I just don’t like him — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) July 29, 2026

8.

Washing clothes is easy. Drying them is easy. The real disaster starts when the laundry basket sits in the corner for two weeks and I start dressing straight out of it like an unsupervised raccoon. — Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) July 28, 2026

9.

I have so much respect for the crew of the first moon mission. Imagine how brave you have to be to visit somewhere that has no reviews. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) July 27, 2026

10.

Me after putting the fitted sheet on alone. Prayers are welcomed but please respect my privacy during this time of recovery. pic.twitter.com/KMkroF6hre — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) July 26, 2026

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