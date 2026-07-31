Twitter funny tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Happy Friday, to those who get some sort of a weekend off, and commiserations to those who don’t.
As ever, we’ve been trawling the nicer parts of Twitter to find funny stuff, and it’s been a good haul.
If you spot something that makes you laugh, spread it about and share the love.
1.
eggs watching the rest of the fridge from their private balcony pic.twitter.com/6b4f4vzO3z
— naiive (@naiivememe) July 27, 2026
2.
starting a social media site where every new user automatically follows me so i can say people love me
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 26, 2026
3.
If anybody wants to know why Gen X is always mad, it's because they had to replace their record collections with a tape collection that they had to replace with a CD collection that they had to replace with an MP3 collection, and now they need a subscription to listen to music
— Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) July 25, 2026
4.
I used to sneak out of my house to go to parties. Now I sneak out of parties to go to my house.
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 25, 2026
5.
sometimes my ear gets super red and hot but i never asked a doctor because i know it’s just Heated Ear Syndrome, a condition i invented the first time my ear got super red and hot
— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) July 27, 2026
6.
One minute you’re young and wild, the next you’re constantly being told your phone torch is turned on.
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 28, 2026
7.
me: I’m not interested, but you should go talk to my neighbor Mark
salesman: does he want solar?
me: no, I just don’t like him
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) July 29, 2026
8.
Washing clothes is easy. Drying them is easy. The real disaster starts when the laundry basket sits in the corner for two weeks and I start dressing straight out of it like an unsupervised raccoon.
— Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) July 28, 2026
9.
I have so much respect for the crew of the first moon mission. Imagine how brave you have to be to visit somewhere that has no reviews.
— Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) July 27, 2026
10.
Me after putting the fitted sheet on alone.
Prayers are welcomed but please respect my privacy during this time of recovery. pic.twitter.com/KMkroF6hre
— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) July 26, 2026
11.
— (@ceefaux) July 29, 2026
12.
Sorry I’m late I set my phone calculator for 730.
— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) July 28, 2026